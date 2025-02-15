Dwyane Wade links up with LiAngelo Ball, Quavo & other stars for party night post NBA All-Star night in Bay Area

Dwyane Wade was in San Francisco for the All-Star night and one of his surprise linkups was with the new basketball player-turned-rapper LiAngelo Ball. The Miami Heat legend made a series of posts from the party in the Bay Area, meeting up with some of the high-profile names around the league.

In one of the videos posted from the party on his Instagram story, Wade was seen standing beside Ball in his leather jacket and posing for the picture. In the background, Ball's "Tweaker" song was also being played.

Dwyane Wade's former Heat teammate Udonis Haslem was also present at the party after the Rising Stars game.

[Credit: IG/@dwyanewade]

In another post, a video showed the basketball legend had already taken his jacket off and dancing with rapper Quavo standing beside him.

[Credit: IG/@dwyanewade]

Dwyane Wade's good friend Candace Parker will be coaching the winner of the Rising Stars game against LeBron James and Co. at the All-Star game. Wade's potential link-up with old buddy LeBron is set to be another highlight of the night.

Dwyane Wade makes his feelings clear on new All-Star Game format

The new format introduced by the NBA for the All-Star Game has been met with skepticism by veteran players like Kevin Durant and LeBron James. However, it has been hailed by many as a great step by the league to make it interesting.

NBA legend Dwyane Wade also gave his opinion on the format. In his balanced take on the format, Wade said that as a veteran player, he would not have liked the new format, only because he wouldn't have liked the change.

When Bobby Metelus asked Wade on his podcast, The WY Network, the first question the Miami Heat legend asked was about his hypothetical age to answer the question.

"What age am I? If I am one of the old heads, not a fan of change," he said.

When Metelus asked the NBA legend if he would have been comfortable with the format back in 2013 when he was 31 years old, Wade said that he would still not have been a fan of the format.

"I wouldn't have been a fan, really. Only because I am an old head really and I am stuck in my ways."

As per the new All-Star Game format, the game will be held in tournament style, comprising four teams; three teams made by Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith from the All-Star selections for this season and the winning team of the 2025 Rising Stars tournament.

Barkley's team will face Smith's team in the first game and the first team to reach 40 points will reach the final. The same format will be followed when Shaq's team faces the winner of the Rising Stars. The winners will play for the money in the final.

