"Thank you Daddy": LiAngelo Ball's new GF over the moon as G-Leaguer-turned-rapper gifts her $4,082 Valentine's Day surprise

LiAngelo Ball's new girlfriend Rashida Nicole was showered with love during Valentine's Week. The social media influencer shared a video of the gift she received from her boyfriend.

From a heart-shaped chocolate box and flower bouquet to a $4,082 Louis Vuitton bag [per louisvuitton.com], Ball left no stone unturned to impress his girlfriend.

"Thank you Daddy!" she captioned the post.

The social media star was ecstatic with the gift.

"I got an early Valentine’s Day. This is crazy. Oh so happy. Thank you, baby," she was heard saying in the video.

[IG/@iamrnicole]

The relationship between LiAngelo Ball and Nicole came to light just a week ago. According to Ball's ex-girlfriend Nikki Mudarris, he had allegedly gotten her pregnant while she was still in a relationship with him.

LiAngelo Ball ex-GF Nikki Mudarris opens up about their split

LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris had their last child in December, and everything seemed to be going well. However, Mudarris then claimed that Ball had left her for another woman, who allegedly turned out to be Rashida Nicole.

"I want to clear this up and speak my truth," Mudarris wrote in a since-deleted post on Feb. 8. "I am just as surprised as you are. We spent 3 1/2 years together and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I.

We were just happy and planning family photos - I am beyond blind-sighted [sic] by this whole thing," she continued. "The ultimate betrayal is not even the word. My daughter is not even 2 months old and dealing with this and postpartum is very hard. Please pray for me & my healing because I will get through this.

"I have to be strong for my kids but I have absolutely no words. Karma is real and God don't like ugly. I hope it was worth losing his family."

Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball started dating over three years ago. They reportedly met in Los Angeles during a hiking trip and exchanged numbers. They have two children together. On Jul. 19, 2023, they welcomed their first son, LaVelo Anthony Ball. In December 2024, they welcomed their daughter, LaNiyah Nicole Ball.

