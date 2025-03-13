Dwyane Wade reacts to Ed Sheeran's invite as Grammy-winning artist hypes 3x NBA chmap's hosting gig

Dwyane Wade has been enjoying his time as a guest host on the "TODAY with Jenna & Friends" show. After a surprise message from his daughter on his debut episode, the Miami Heat star received a wholesome message from English singer Ed Sheeran.

In a video message, the four-time Grammy award winner revealed that he would be in the States next year for his tour. Recalling their meeting at the Met Gala last year, Sheeran also expressed his delight in meeting the three-time NBA champion.

Moreover, the "Shape of You" singer also invited Wade to attend his shows, which the Miami Heat legend gladly accepted.

Take a look at the wholesome video.

Dwyane Wade later reposted the post on his Instagram story and reacted with a series of fire emojis.

[Credit: IG/@dwyanewade]

Dwyane Wade talks about his struggle after kidney cancer diagnosis

After a legendary and dominant career in the NBA, Dwyane Wade got to experience the human side of life beyond basketball. While the Miami Heat legend remains in excellent physical shape, he has also navigated the emotional complexities and fears that come with being a father and husband.

Wade revealed his battle with kidney cancer last year. However, the former NBA star kept everything private, sharing it only with his family. Moreover, apart from his health struggle, this was also the first time that Wade found himself weak in front of his loved ones.

He revealed that the doctors were uncertain about the nature of the lump on his kidney and surgery was the only way to verify if it was cancerous or not. The former Heat star admitted being scared, grappling with uncertainty and knowing the seriousness of the situation.

"Now, I’m scared. That’s when I knew that it was really serious. You start thinking about everything. You start thinking about not coming out of it," Wade said on the "Today" show.

Wade also said he struggled with the emotion of feeling weak in front of his family.

"In my family, no one has ever really experienced me being weak. I’ve always been the strong one, the most confident one, the world champion that’s lifted the trophies over his head. That’s the image. But this was a moment where I knew I was gonna be very uncertain.

Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union also told "Today" in February that when Dwyane Wade was faced with the diagnosis, facing 'mortality in his early 40s' was very traumatic for the NBA legend. He also said that Wade was "a little more hesitant" to let his family watch him struggle.

With a new lease on life, the Hall of Fame NBA player is enjoying his life a little more, and perhaps co-hosting "Today" can provide him a platform to share his life's journey with the world.

