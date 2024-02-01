Dwyane Wade silences haters over painting his nails: "I'm getting the colors I want"

Dwyane Wade recently launched his second eyewear collection with famous brand Versace, as he continues his successful stint in business and fashion ever since he retired from the NBA. The Miami Heat legend has become the face of Versace's men collection and couldn't be more excited about it.

Aside from his expectations on the collection, he opened up about his personal style and the changes he has made over the years. Dwyane Wade revealed that he spends time growing his personal style and enjoys taking care of himself.

He also addressed the haters and the ones that criticize him for taking care of himself and painting his nails. The Hall of Famer said he doesn't pay much attention to it and at this stage in his life, he doesn't care about what others say about it.

"I don't give a lot of weight to it. In my 20s, a lot of weight would probably been put towards it. At 42, I am secure in who I am as a man, and I love taking care of myself from the inside out," Dwyane Wade said in an interview with Esquire.

"This is what I do. I don't hide it. I don't do it for anybody else. I do it for myself. I like it. I really don't care about the reaction. I will go back to nail salon and I am getting the colors I want."

Dwyane Wade says he has high expectations about his second eyewear Versace collection

Dwyane Wade became a model for the famous brand Versace in January 2023 with the release of his first eyewear collection. A year later, he released his second collection and shared his excitement about it.

Wade said the feedback they got for the first collection was 'dope' and 'unexpected,' and had high expectations for his second collection.

"I was excited to be on billboards and have a campaign with Versace. I wasn't thinking about how it was going to change how men shopped or what they went out and bought," Wade said while speaking with Esquire.

"I have high expectations. I think it is good that it has more depth to it and goes into more about me as the collection's subject."

Wade retired from the NBA in 2019. Since then, he became a successful businessman and has entered the fashion world through his collaboration with Versace.

Wade is also a minority owner of the Utah Jazz and will also have his own statue outside Kaseya Center, the home court of the Miami Heat. Dwyane Wade retired as a three-time champion, the 2006 Finals MVP and 13-time All-Star. He is also a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

