"Earvin, I don't know" - Michael Jordan's reaction to 'load management' revealed by Magic Johnson

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson weighed in on load management continuing to take its toll on NBA fans. According to Johnson, he and his former rival, Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan, are baffled by players frequently taking unnecessary rest days.

During Monday's appearance on "Byron Scott's Fast Break Podcast," Johnson touched on the state of the modern NBA, particularly its decline in television viewership. The five-time NBA champion attributed it to widespread frustration about marquee stars regularly sitting out to prevent injuries, outlining his firsthand disappointment.

"Even for me, I love the NBA game, but then I turn on a game, and the stars are not playing because of load management," Johnson said. "It's hurting the game."

Johnson later recounted his conversation with Jordan about load management during their European getaway two years ago. Johnson noted that the ultra-competitive five-time MVP struggled to comprehend the practice.

"I was with Michael Jordan the summer before last. We ran into each other in Europe, and he said, 'Earvin, I don't know why these guys (sit out)' — 'cause if you look at his record, he almost played every game like five to six times throughout his career," Johnson said. "He didn't miss one game. He played in every game."

To Johnson's point, Jordan played in all 82 games nine times and 80-plus outings 11 times across 15 campaigns. Conversely, between injuries and load management, many of today's stars struggle to meet the 65-game requirement for major awards consideration implemented last season.

That restriction was put in place to incentivize players to play more. With load management persisting, the league may be forced to consider shortening its season or eliminating back-to-backs to combat the issue.

Magic Johnson says players in his era had to be forced to miss games

Continuing his discussion about load management, Magic Johnson quipped that back in his day, coaches and trainers had to force injured players to sit out.

Per Johnson, then-Lakers trainer Gary Vitti always ensured he didn't wear his uniform when sidelined out of fear he would check himself into the game.

"My trainer made me wear a T-shirt (on the sideline)," Johnson said. "... If I thought we were gonna lose, shoot, I'm getting in there."

The Hall of Famer concluded by underscoring the stronger sense of camaraderie among players in the 1980s and '90s that's lacking in today's game.

"You wanted to play because you wanted to play for your guys and with your guys," Johnson said. "... There's a difference now, and fans see it, and fans are reacting to load management."

