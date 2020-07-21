Encouraging news from NBA bubble, zero positive Covid-19 tests since July 13th 

The NBA season was suspended indefinitely when news emerged of All Star Rudy Gobert testing positive for Covid-19. Since then, it has been 4 months of no basketball action, and there's even been an NBA bubble set up in Orlando so that basketball action may resume.

NBA Bubble update: No positive cases for a week

Earlier this week, fans received the news that 2 players had been found to have tested positive during their first 2 days of quarantine at the NBA bubble. The duo has since been sent home and shall take no further part in this season's NBA action.

The good thing for NBA fans is that there have been no further cases of coronavirus breakout at the NBA bubble after that. The MLS, who were the first major league sport to start off after the lockdown, were affected heavily. Unlike the NBA bubble, their settings in Disney World were breached with 2 teams suffering from an outbreak of the disease and having to sit out the rest of the season.

Zero NBA players tested positive for COVID-19 out of 346 who were tested in Orlando since July 13 pic.twitter.com/lk18Iy8suH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 20, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards are two of the worst-affected teams by the coronavirus threat in the NBA bubble . The Nets, who were already playing this season without their MVP Kevin Durant, were dealt a huge blow in their playoff aspirations when Kyrie Irving underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in March. Since then, the Nets have also lost starting center DeAndre Jordan and reserve point guard Spencer Dinwiddie to the coronavirus threat, before the duo even entered the NBA bubble.

Jokic was late to the NBA bubble

Among the other star players who tested positive before entering the NBA bubble is Nikola Jokic, who was found to be asymptomatic when in quarantine, back home in Serbia. Jokic has joined up with his team, the Denver Nuggets, as of the 20th of July, and has lost at least 20 pounds of weight during his 4 months off basketball. Part of it could surely be attributed to eating less during his time fighting the deadly virus.

Bron keeping it 💯 pic.twitter.com/Drt7Pbpk9D — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 20, 2020

Another All-NBA talent to have contracted Covid-19 was Russell Westbrook. The Houston Rockets guard joined his team in the NBA bubble earlier today, and seems ready to fit in seamlessly into Mike D'Antoni's playoff plans. James Harden and Luc M'bah a Moute have also joined the Rockets in the NBA bubble, with 'The Beard' making it to Disney World 4 days ago.

