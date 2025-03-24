Erik Spoelstra ex-wife Nikki Spoelstra strongly denies rumors of romantic relationship with $16,997,141 guard: "Keep coming for my integrity"

Two-time NBA champion Erik Spoelstra's ex-wife Nikki Spoelstra denied rumors linking her to sophomore Miami Heat wing player Jaime Jaquez Jr.

The now-38-year-old former Heat dancer, who was married to the champion Miami coach Spoelstra for seven years, shared a video on Instagram vehemently denying "fabricated" stories about her and Jaquez being in an intimate and romantic relationship despite him having a girlfriend.

Cited in the rumors were her constantly liking posts on social by Jaquez, who is in the second year of a 4-year, $16,997,141 contract he signed with the Heat in 2023, while also suggesting the player was financially supporting her, even gifting Nikki a $100,000 Porsche convertible.

In her IG post, Nikki Spoelstra debunked the rumors, saying they were 100 percent false and that she had already talked to Jaquez's girlfriend and mother, and they just found it funny that such talk even exists.

She labeled the trolls as just trying to besmirch her integrity and challenged them to keep it coming because she is ready for them, captioning her post with:

"Let’s go IG. Show me what you got. Keep coming for my integrity. The only person who is big mad is you, babes! It’s hard when things don’t go your way in sports. Ik ik. Trolls tap in! Comment below with the nastiest s*** you got for me. Go on. Show your humanity. Nastiest comment wins."

Nikki and Erik Spoelstra were married from 2016-2023, they share three children together -- sons Santiago and Dante, and daughter Ruby.

Meanwhile, as rumors about Nikki and Jaquez continue to circulate, Erik Spoelstra and the Heat (30-41) are trying to hold on to their NBA play-in lives with 11 games left in the regular season.

Nikki Spoelstra says divorce with Erik Spoelstra was initially tough

Nikki Spoelstra shared that her divorce from Erik Spoelstra was initially tough, not only because she saw her marriage dissolve but also because she was subject to much ridicule on social media.

While details on the collapse of her marriage with the longtime Miami Heat coach were not shared, netizens still poked fun at her for bungling the situation as weeks after announcing their divorce, Spoelstra signed a lucrative 8-year, $120-million contract extension with Miami in January 2024.

Nikki spoke about how nasty people descended on her and how unfair it was, on the New York Post, saying:

"People are very quick to label women golddiggers. Like, 'Oh, if she is with a successful person, she must be in it for the money."

She added:

"Do you really think that's all a husband brings to the table? In the end, no one really knows what happened."

Erik and Nikki Spoelstra had their divorce finalized in November 2023, saying it was an amicable decision while expressing their commitment to co-parenting their children.

