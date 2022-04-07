"Especially now in this era, us not choosing the Knicks, me and Kyrie" - Kevin Durant shares his views on the brewing New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets rivalry

Kevin Durant is no stranger to opposition fans throwing shade at him. However, since joining the Brooklyn Nets, the two-time NBA champion has been booed every time he enters Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks.

The Knicks and Nets are both teams from the city of New York and the inter-city rivalry is an age-old affair. But the Knicks fans' disappointment with KD is simply because the star chose to join the Nets over the Knicks. It is no secret that Durant and Kyrie Irving wanted to play together and had offers from some of the top teams in the league.

The Knicks were in the race to sign the duo but ended up losing to their city rivals. Durant feels that this has a huge part to play in the Knicks-Nets rivalry and the 33-year-old is certainly not shying away from it. Speaking about the same, Kevin Durant said in his post-game interview that:

"We are both in the city, we know how much the Knicks fans don't like us, especially now in this era, us not choosing the Knicks, me and Kyrie so that definitely adds to the rivalry. No matter who is on the team, you know I think it will always be like that in the city, so it's good to be a part of this form of rivalry. Hopefully it continues to build more and more animosity between the fan bases, it is going to be good for the game."

Kevin Durant has stepped up in every game he has played against the Knicks this season. He averaged 37.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 9.7 APG in the three games he played them and also had a 54 point game, wherein he silenced many of their fans.

Durant is someone who thrives under pressure. This rivalry certainly brings in his best, as the constant booing from Knicks fans motivates him, which is why he has done so well against them over the past two seasons.

Kevin Durant shines with a triple-double for the Brooklyn Nets in their 110-98 win over the New York Knicks

Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks

The Brooklyn Nets needed a win in this game if they were to stay in the race to finish in seventh place in the East. Both teams started strong, but the Knicks had a slight advantage as they took a four-point lead going into the fourth quarter. The Nets' defensive lapses started to show up in the second quarter, as they let the likes of Alec Burks and RJ Barrett make baskets with ease.

The Knicks took advantage of this and went into halftime with a 17-point lead. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant seemed dejected by the Nets' performance and decided to take things under control. They made some big baskets to reduce the deficit, while also putting up a good defensive showing.

Kevin Durant looked sharp from mid-range. He shot only 2-10 from the three-point line, but other than that, the forward was having a terrific night. As the game entered the fourth quarter, the Nets made their way back into the game. From there on, they never looked back as Patty Mills and Seth Curry made some big 3's to help the Nets take control of the game.

Kevin Durant finished with a 32 point triple-double, while Kyrie Irving racked up 24 points. This was the Nets' second consecutive win and will give them a huge boost in the remaining two games left.

