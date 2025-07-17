Every Shane Gillis basketball joke at ESPYs that sent fans in frenzy ft. Karl-Anthony Towns "hey girl"

Comedian Shane Gillis hosted this year's ESPYs, held in Los Angeles on Thursday. One of the year's most prestigious nights for athletes saw some of the biggest athletes gracing the red carpet, including reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Stars aren't exempt from being roasted by the host, making it part of the fun. Even Steph Curry didn't shy away from roasting LeBron James when he hosted the award in 2022.
This year at the ESPYs, Gillis wasted no time in roasting the biggest names, including the reigning NBA Finals MVP.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
So, here are all Shane Gillis' basketball jokes during the 2025 ESPYs.
#1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: The free-throw merchant
Gillis opened his joke at the ESPYs with SGA and roasted him with the most trending discussion during the NBA playoffs.
"SGA is here...and now everybody sitting around him is in foul trouble," Gills said.
Nobody knows how the joke landed because the camera cut to another athlete's face, who had no smile on his face, as if the hall was filled with the noise of crickets.
#2 Karl-Anthony Towns: Hey girl!
Gillis' next NBA target was New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns.
"The New York Knicks had a great season...Karl-Anthony Towns is here. Hey girl!"
#3 NBA Commissioner: The Alien
Gillis also roasted NBA commissioner Adam Silver with an alien joke.
"Joe Rogan actually wanted me to host this award show so that I can capture Adam Silver, because Joe thinks he is an alien."
#4 Who is four-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Hicks?
In his next joke, Gillis introduced Brittney Hicks and claimed that she was a former All-Star player in the WNBA. The comedian elicited a loud cheer for Hicks.
Wait, who is she again? Gills had the answer.
"Four times WNBA All-Star Brittney Hicks is here. Give it up for Brittney, everybody," he said. "I am joking around. That's my friend's wife. I knew none of you knew WNBA players."
#5 Shane Gillis is also a shooter like Caitlin Clark
Gillis also claimed that he had a lot in common with WNBA star Caitlin Clark.
"It's a big year for the WNBA. I love Caitlin Clark...she and I have a lot in common. We are both white from the Midwest who have nailed a bunch of threes."
#6 Caitlin Clark's post-retirement plan
The next joke was perhaps the most controversial one. The one that probably didn't land perfectly.
"When Caitlin Clark retires from the WNBA, she is going to work in a Waffle House so she can continue doing what she loves most: fist-fighting black women."
The social media is still debating whether Shane Gillis nailed or failed with his jokes at the ESPYs.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for