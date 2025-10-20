“Everyone I saw 100% loves their country”: Steve Kerr explains why peaceful protest matters after attending anti-Trump “No Kings” rally

On Friday, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that the team wouldn't hold practice on Saturday. He also added that he would be attending the &quot;No Kings&quot; protest in San Francisco. On Sunday, as the Warriors entered a full-blown practice ahead of the season-opener against the LA Lakers, Kerr shed light on the peaceful protest across the country.Kerr attended the anti-Trump &quot;No Kings&quot; rally at San Francisco’s Embarcadero. Detailing his experience at the protest, he also explained why peaceful protest mattered in the country.&quot;It was a love fest...Everyone I saw 100% loves their country. And as our country’s custom, you don’t agree with what the government’s doing, then you peacefully protest, and that's how it should be,&quot; Kerr said.&quot;We are the democracy, and we the peopl,e and it's been proven that there's a lot of sway out there right now, whether it's from the media or political pressure, and so we have to be the ones who can push things forward and way to do that it to peacefully protest, make your voice heard that's what I saw yesterday. It was a beautiful day.Earlier, on Friday, Steve Kerr gave a hilarious reason behind his will to attend the protest. &quot;Tomorrow I'll go to the No Kings rally because I hate America. That's what I heard. If you go, you hate America,&quot; he told reporters.According to CNN, nearly 7 million people took part in the protest across 2,700 US cities and towns.Draymond Green clears misconception around Steve Kerr's coaching relationship with Steph CurryAs much as Steph Curry benefited from the elite coaching style of Steve Kerr, the Warriors coach's success, to a large extent, is owed to the selfless superstar. With his personal and team achievements, it is easy to estimate that Kerr goes easy on Curry compared to other players on the team.However, according to Warriors defensive star Draymond Green, Kerr's coaching approach to Curry was exactly the opposite of going easy. In a conversation with Vince Lontz of CBS Sports, Green said that Kerr was very hard on his superstar.&quot;Most people think Steph can do what he wants,&quot; Green said . &quot;No. He's on Steph's a** all the time. Defense, turnovers. He coaches Steph really, really, really hard. I don't think people realize that.&quot;Curry also attested that Steve Kerr was also hard on him more than he had been in the past. The NBA superstar added that both he and Kerr made the decision to create trust in the locker room.