  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Golden State Warriors
  • “Everyone I saw 100% loves their country”: Steve Kerr explains why peaceful protest matters after attending anti-Trump “No Kings” rally

“Everyone I saw 100% loves their country”: Steve Kerr explains why peaceful protest matters after attending anti-Trump “No Kings” rally

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 20, 2025 13:06 GMT
Boston Red Sox v San Diego Padres - Source: Getty
Steve Kerr explained why peaceful protest matters after attending anti-Trump “No Kings” rally [Picture Credit: Getty]

On Friday, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that the team wouldn't hold practice on Saturday. He also added that he would be attending the "No Kings" protest in San Francisco. On Sunday, as the Warriors entered a full-blown practice ahead of the season-opener against the LA Lakers, Kerr shed light on the peaceful protest across the country.

Ad

Kerr attended the anti-Trump "No Kings" rally at San Francisco’s Embarcadero. Detailing his experience at the protest, he also explained why peaceful protest mattered in the country.

"It was a love fest...Everyone I saw 100% loves their country. And as our country’s custom, you don’t agree with what the government’s doing, then you peacefully protest, and that's how it should be," Kerr said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We are the democracy, and we the peopl,e and it's been proven that there's a lot of sway out there right now, whether it's from the media or political pressure, and so we have to be the ones who can push things forward and way to do that it to peacefully protest, make your voice heard that's what I saw yesterday. It was a beautiful day.
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Earlier, on Friday, Steve Kerr gave a hilarious reason behind his will to attend the protest.

"Tomorrow I'll go to the No Kings rally because I hate America. That's what I heard. If you go, you hate America," he told reporters.
Ad

According to CNN, nearly 7 million people took part in the protest across 2,700 US cities and towns.

Draymond Green clears misconception around Steve Kerr's coaching relationship with Steph Curry

As much as Steph Curry benefited from the elite coaching style of Steve Kerr, the Warriors coach's success, to a large extent, is owed to the selfless superstar. With his personal and team achievements, it is easy to estimate that Kerr goes easy on Curry compared to other players on the team.

Ad

However, according to Warriors defensive star Draymond Green, Kerr's coaching approach to Curry was exactly the opposite of going easy. In a conversation with Vince Lontz of CBS Sports, Green said that Kerr was very hard on his superstar.

"Most people think Steph can do what he wants," Green said . "No. He's on Steph's a** all the time. Defense, turnovers. He coaches Steph really, really, really hard. I don't think people realize that."

Curry also attested that Steve Kerr was also hard on him more than he had been in the past. The NBA superstar added that both he and Kerr made the decision to create trust in the locker room.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications