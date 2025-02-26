"Everything else can wait" - Kendrick Perkins warns $43,104,401 duo to follow Paul George's podcasting hiatus

In Monday's "Podcast P with Paul George," Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George announced that he would be taking a break from his podcast. George said he wanted to concentrate on playing basketball and work to help the Sixers improve their 20-37 record. Kendrick Perkins, a former player, spoke Wednesday about how other players ought to follow the veteran's lead.

Ad

The way Perkins sees it, having a podcast in the middle of the 2024-25 season could serve as a distraction. With the postseason closing in, he believes focusing on playing basketball should be a priority. The 2008 NBA champion said the New York Knicks duo of Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart should follow George's decision.

"Paul George is not the only person that should be taking a break from podcasting during the basketball season," Perkins said. "I feel like Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart as well need to take a break.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Anything else outside of that is a distraction. I wish I would've walked in the 2008 locker room talking about a podcast during the season."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

He finished:

"If you have an opportunity to win the championship, keep the main thing the main thing. Everything else can wait."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brunson and Hart, who have a combined $43,104,001 million in salary, have a podcast of their own, the "Roommates Show." However, their situation is different from George and the Sixers. While Philly is struggling in the 12th place in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks have remained one of the top teams in the conference.

With a 37–20 record, New York is in third place and might have a strong finish to the season. In addition to playing in 56 games and averaging 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists, Brunson has been a reliable member of the Knicks. Hart, conversely, ranks second in the league in minutes per game (37.8) and has only missed three games all season.

Ad

Also read: "Cyberbullying works" - NBA fans react as Paul George steps away from podcasting to help 12th seeded Sixers' 'championship push'

The Sixers have shown no signs of being a playoff team, Paul George said

Since the start of the season, the Sixers have struggled because of the hindrances their stars have experienced. All-Star Joel Embiid isn't 100% healthy and has only appeared in 19 games this season. Even Paul George has dealt with various setbacks that have limited him to only 38 games so far.

Ad

After the Sixers' 142-110 loss against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, George opened up about the team's performance this season.

"All we can do is work hard and try to just keep going. We've shown no signs of, forget championship, but even a playoff contender," George said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fortunately for Philly, George is ready to take over for the team and try to give them a chance to continue to compete.

Also read: "Trade him for a few Crumbl Cookies" - NBA fans irate as Paul George takes apparent shot at Sixers teammates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.