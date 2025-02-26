"Cyberbullying works" - NBA fans react as Paul George steps away from podcasting to help 12th seeded Sixers' 'championship push'

NBA fans have reacted online to Paul George's decision to take a break from podcasting and focus on helping the Philadelphia 76ers "compete for a championship." In a statement that PG13 released on his podcast, the 34-year-old said that he remains optimistic about returning to podcasting in the near future.

Ad

Also in the statement, Paul George said that he was still hopeful that the 76ers could win a title this year. However, fans were not buying any of George's positive outlook.

Some fans slammed the 76ers star for making the decision too late and said that it was better for the 76ers to tank in this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Excuse me??? We need to tank.. what is you on buddy 😭😭," the fan wrote.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"🤣🤣🤣 Worried about it way too late," commented yet another fan.

A fan guessed that the 76ers team forced Paul George to shut down the podcast for the season.

"I knew at some point real soon, that the 76ers organization was going to shut you down. Yes, it's a bad look!!!!!" The fan wrote.

Some fans wrote that a few people bullied PG online to stop his podcast.

Ad

"Cyber bullying works 😂😂😂," the fan wrote.

"Paul George deada*s got bullied into stopping his podcast, we never seen something like this," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

An LA Clippers fan said that if PG had decided to pause the podcast while he was with the Clippers, perhaps they could have beaten Luka Doncic and the Mavs.

"Brother you could’ve did this on the Clippers maybe just maybe we would’ve beat the Mavs had you been more locked in," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, one of the fans said that after being focused on podcasting for this long, George should rather focus on being a podcaster as it was too late for the 76ers to make a comeback.

Ad

"At this point he should just commit to being a podcaster, 76ers ain’t doing s*it too little too late," the fan wrote.

Paul George blasts Sixers after blowout loss against Bulls

The Philadelphia 76ers suffered arguably the worst loss of the season and their eighth consecutive one on Monday against the Chicago Bulls. The Sixers were embarrassed in front of their home crowd as the Bulls annihilated them in the 142-110 win. They even had a 50-point lead against the Sixers.

Ad

After the game, Paul George blasted his team for the lack of effort on both ends of the floor. He also said that as a team, the 76ers have not shown any sign of being a playoff team.

"We’re showing no signs of a team that will compete," George said. "We just don’t have the habits of a championship or a playoff-contending team would have.

Ad

"To be honest, right now, it’s a little farfetched. All we can do is work hard. Try to just keep going for one another. We’ve shown no signs of, forget championship, but a playoff-contending team here."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paul George finished the game with 19 points, two rebounds and two assists. At this point, the 76ers are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-37 record.

They can still make a push for the Play-In Tournament to qualify for the playoffs. With Joel Embiid struggling with his knee issue, the 76ers do not seem to be a big threat to any team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.