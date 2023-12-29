Late Kobe Bryant's wife, Venessa Bryant, received massive support from NBA fans on social media after Dr. Umar Johnson criticized her for misusing Kobe's wealth. Recently, former NBA star Jamal Crawford supported her on social media.

On the Joe Budden Podcast, Johnson criticized Venessa Bryant for not using Bryant’s wealth to uplift the Black community. He alleged that she had been using the wealth to support white colleges.

Jamal Crawford came in Venessa’s support and criticized Johnson for his comment on Venessa.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Umar is tripping," Crawford wrote on his IG story. "VB does more for this and future generations than most. Whether you can see it or not, everything isn't for cameras ... What I've learned in life is 'those who do, do. Those who don't, talk about those that do keep doing.'”

Jamal Crawford's IG status

Venessa lost her husband, Kobe, and her daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash in 2020. She was awarded $28 million as a settlement in a lawsuit she filed against Los Angeles County over the picture of the crash site. Venessa also inherited Kobe’s massive wealth after his death.

As of 2023, Venessa Bryant's net worth is around $600 million. She has taken over most of Kobe's business and used the money she amassed to support her family and philanthropy. Recently, she received compensatory damages after winning a lawsuit against Body Armour and donated the money to charity.

What did Dr. Umar Johnson say about Kobe Bryant's wife, Venessa?

Dr. Umar Johnson, a psychologist and social media personality, appeared on an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. While speaking on the podcast, he accused Vanessa Bryant of not using her late husband's money to help the Black community.

"Vanessa inherited his wealth," Dr. Umar said, via The Art of Dialogue. "Is she using any of that money to do good to the Black community? Absolutely not. Vanessa Bryant just started an initiative with three predominantly white colleges. Some kind of a sports initiative with Kobe's money and Kobe's name."

Johnson perhaps referred to the Mamba Program, an initiative affiliated with Nike. It promises colleges like LSU, Duke University, the University of Connecticut, the University of South Carolina and the University of Oregon with the special edition of Kobe’s.

Venessa has carried forward Kobe’s legacy as she renamed Mamba Academy to Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. She also donated the compensatory damages won in a lawsuit against Los Angeles County. She has been practicing philanthropy through Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation.