NBA champion Kendrick Perkins made a blunder while giving his take on the Jimmy Butler trade to the Golden State Warriors, suggesting that while the Warriors made a fine trade, they ultimately got less than they aimed for.

While Perkins might be right, given reports suggested that the Warriors were eyeing a trade for Kevin Durant, his analogy left everyone on the panel stunned. Usually, Big Perk is an OG when it comes to drawing comparisons, but this time he unknowingly played with fire.

Alluding to the Jimmy Butler trade instead of a player like Kevin Durant, Pekins had this to say.

"I am thinking they're gonna go out there you know go get a Beyonce. or Taylor Swift, they end up getting a Nicki Minaj."

His statement left the panel stunned, especially Chiney Ogwumike, who hilariously grilled him for his analogy. It was only a matter of time that he would have to bear the heat of his mistake.

After Minaj's fans slammed him on social media, the former NBA player had to surrender. He made a public apology to the singer and the Barbz. And yes, Kendrick Perkins is now also a fan.

"You know what, let me apologize to Nicki Minaj and the Barbz," Perkins said. "They have been on my ass like pockets. I apologize, I am a fan. Please forgive me. Forgive me, I want no smoke."

Perhaps Kendrick Pekins wasn't aware that Harajuku Barbie is largely considered the greatest female rapper of all time. Minaj is the best-selling female rapper and also the only rapper in history with multiple diamond-certified solo songs. Even Beyonce might have protested if she sat across from Perkins.

"I know I have my joy back now": Jimmy Butler gets honest about leaving Heat

Jimmy Butler is finally out of Miami after a long discord to the Heat's front office. The new Warriors star inspired his former team to two NBA finals during his tenure. Although the Heat were defeated both times, Butler always considered himself a winner.

"I would like to say that I am a winner,” Butler said during his introductory press conference. “I haven’t won ‘it’ but I would like to call myself a winner. I do want to win ‘it’ — it being a championship." [4:10]

When ESPN's Ramona Shelburne asked Butler abouthis reason for leaving the Heat, he said that there were a lot of "back-and-forth." discussions. However, Butler maintained that he still has respect for the organization and love for his teammates and the fanbase.

"I don’t got too many bad things to say about them,” Butler said. "I don’t. They gave me opportunity. I felt like I did my job to the highest level. I have so much respect for that organization, for the people that’s running that organization and for my former teammates. And I’m always going to wish them the best. … I’ve got a lot of love for a lot of people over there in that organization." [5:00]

Jimmy Butler clarified that he was "very very happy" that he was going to be able to play basketball again. He also quipped that he was happy about not getting suspended anymore.

