Exclusive: "If you lose and you feel sorry for yourself, then you're in trouble doing that, too!" - Warriors' coach Steve Kerr on comeback approach, Steph Curry says they've got to "come out with a sense of desperation in the first quarter"

It was described as rough inside Golden State Warriors' locker room after their Game 1 loss in the Finals against the rampant Boston Celtics, who took over the game with a huge 4th quarter.

Golden State Warriors' streak ends abruptly at the hands of Celtics

The Warriors had won 13 straight Game 1s at home before their steak was snapped as they lost to the Celtics, ending the 3rd-longest streak in the NBA.

It also snapped their franchise-high-tying 9-home games winning streak in the post-season.

The Warriors don't often lose at home, and it hurt.

“I mean, if you're not down about it, if you're not in your feelings, that's a problem because then it doesn't matter. It has to - you have to feel it”, Golden State's star point guard Steph Curry said in the post-match press conference.

And it didn’t end there in the Warriors locker room, and many players went home Thursday night wondering what they could’ve done differently against the Celtics, analyzing play after play in their heads, including Curry.

By no means, however, their confidence has been shot down, and Golden State is not panicking, after all they have been here before and they know what it takes.

Players on the Warriors can even look back to what happened earlier in the 2022 NBA playoffs against Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks.

Curry describes this as a “come-to-Jesus moment” - or a wake-up call if you will, for Golden State.

The work begins right after Game 1 for Golden State

The Warriors reviewed the film of Game 1 on Saturday during their practice session, and stressed on areas where they need to improve to beat Boston in Game 2 on Sunday night in San Francisco.

Studying the game tape, it showed coverage breakdowns and personnel breakdowns early in the game, not to mention they let their guard down allowing Boston to get comfortable.

Despite trailing in the NBA Finals after Game 1, the Warriors were relaxed and confident at practice on Saturday. After all, they can’t get too high after a win and they can’t get too low after a loss, even in the NBA Finals.

Steve Kerr talks about the Golden State's mental and emotional approach

“Yeah, the value of experience, playoff experience, you really do understand the ups and downs of a playoff series. It's really important to turn the page one way or the other. You know, if you win and you get happy and you let your guard down, then you're in trouble. And if you lose and you feel sorry for yourself, then you're in trouble doing that, too”, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said about his team.

“It's all about how you respond. These guys are the best athletes, best competitors on earth, and a huge part of competition at the highest stage is your emotional and mental approach. That has to be consistent.”

A key area Golden State head coach Steve Kerr wants his team to fix is getting off to a better start, even though Curry hit a finals record 6 threes in the opening quarter of Game 1 and Curry's 21 first-quarter points were the most in a Finals quarter since Hall of Famer Michael Jordan had 22 points in the 4th quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals in 1993 against Phoenix.

Golden State Warriors @warriors



The Splash Brothers are now in their rightful place as No. 1 & 2 on the Only fitting.The Splash Brothers are now in their rightful place as No. 1 & 2 on the @NBA 's all-time playoff threes list Only fitting.The Splash Brothers are now in their rightful place as No. 1 & 2 on the @NBA's all-time playoff threes list ☔️ https://t.co/W8AOhTYGZb

“We have to come out with a sense of desperation in the first quarter and really cement ourselves in terms of what we are trying to do. Play with the same joy, the same aggressiveness that we always do, but have to sustain it over 48”, Curry said on practice day.

Kerr has discussed with his coaching staff what they expect out of the Boston Celtics in Game 2.

Not only do the Warriors expect to bounce back, but they also expect Draymond Green to rebound as well in Game two Sunday night against the Celtics, as they look to even the series at a game apiece.

Green struggled in Game 1, scoring only four points as he shot just two for 12 from the field.

Draymond Green and the need for the big man to step up

“We all go through that at some point. You don't win championships and be the team that we are if you don't have that in your DNA at some point. So we got to go out and prove it, Draymond included”, Steph Curry said of his Warriors teammate Draymond Green, saying that Draymond is often honest and accountable for what he does.

Green has held himself accountable, he’s the first to admit he needs to be better saying he failed Curry in Game 1. Green also took to Twitter posting what he expected Warriors and NBA fans to say about his struggles in the opener of the Finals.

Draymond Green @Money23Green Let me guess…. Go to the gym Draymond you suck? I’ve been there already! How about Go watch film y’all Took an L? did that last night and today and will watch more later… SHUT UP!! Let me guess…. Go to the gym Draymond you suck? I’ve been there already! How about Go watch film y’all Took an L? did that last night and today and will watch more later… SHUT UP!! 😂😂😂😂

Green and Curry have been to the Finals 6 times with the Warriors and they will use their experience to try to even up the series before it shifts to Boston next week.

Golden State has a 22-8 record in playoff games following a loss since 2015. Their .733 winning percentage is the second-highest since 2015, trailing only a .750 percentage by the Lakers.

They know how to respond, especially this core group which also includes Klay Thompson.

Since 2015, Golden State is 4-1 in Finals Game 2s with the lone loss coming against Cleveland in 2015.

The Warriors have won the last 4 NBA Finals Game 2s and they will look to add to that on Sunday night.

