"Expose Darvin Ham on next episode" - NBA fans flood LeBron James' tweet with suggestions for his next podcast

LeBron James and JJ Redick’s new podcast, “Mind the Game,” is the latest subject of discussion in the NBA community. The podcast is the first of its kind, with two of the best minds in the game talking purely about basketball. After recently releasing its first episode on YouTube, the LA Lakers star wanted feedback from fans.

“How are y’all feeling “Mind the Game” podcast Ep.1 so far?? Can’t wait for y’all to see the next episode/s and beyond!” James tweeted.

NBA fans flooded his post with responses. Some just stayed with giving feedback, which was mostly positive, on the podcast. However, some came up with suggestions for future episodes.

Alluding to the Lakers (37-32) having a tough season, one of the fans took a shot at coach Darvin Ham.

“My king can you please expose Darvin Ham on the next episode? I can’t see him ruining your greatness anymore,” the fan wrote.

In the first episode, James heaped praise on Boston Celtics’ star Jayson Tatum for his early success at a young age. So, one user suggested that they should talk more about the Celtics star.

“More tatum talk or we are not watching again,” the fan wrote.

Here are more reactions from fans on X.

LeBron James gives his mantra to achieving greatness

LeBron James has been in the league for 21 years, and it could be argued that he has been great every single season. From maintaining his body to studying the game, his career has been a lesson in achieving greatness.

However, when it comes to achieving greatness, everyone has their own idea. For James, it's not just talent, basketball IQ and physical stamina, but something that requires more than that. On the “Mind the Game” podcast with JJ Redick, the Lakers star shed light on his mantra to achieving greatness.

“If you wanna maximize everything that you have with your career and your ability, then squeeze the f**k out of that lemon,” James said.

The four-time NBA champion added that he has seen players have a good season, get a maximum contract and earn an All-Star selection, but for James, greatness takes more than just being good for a season.

The Lakers star said that great players have a genuine love for basketball and spend time working on themselves, especially when no one is watching.