Eye-opening video resurfaces revealing $3 billion worth Michael Jordan valuing money over winning, after getting swept by Celtics

Michael Jordan went down in NBA history as one of the greatest players of all time, winning it all in the league and revolutionizing the game of basketball. As such, it should come as no surprise to learn he is worth $3 billion in 2023.

Even though he was one of the most competitive players in the league, it looks like in his early years he didn't value winning as much as he did during his dynasty with the Chicago Bulls.

A video surfaced recently that shows Jordan playing cards after getting swept by the Boston Celtics in the playoffs in the mid-80s and looking happy while winning.

"This is the winner. I am getting paid. I am getting 30 million. This is fun!.. We just lost to the Boston Celtics, but I'm winning!" Michael Jordan said during the video, via NBA StatGuy.

Aside from his love for basketball, Jordan had a love for cards. He never missed the opportunity to play with his teammates and friends before or after games. Playing cards and gambling cost him a lot of money, however, it looks like he was happy enough.

When Michael Jordan set an NBA postseason record vs. the Celtics

In his early years in the league, Michael Jordan was part of a mediocre Chicago team that barely made it to the playoffs. Even though Jordan was the leader of the team, the Bulls weren't at the same level as the Boston Celtics, the Detroit Pistons or other teams.

Thus, it didn't come as a surprise that they were swept by Larry Bird and the Celtics in consecutive seasons (1986, 1987), even though Jordan had impressive numbers in both series.

In 1986, Jordan had averages of 22.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.1 spg and 1.2 bpg, but these numbers were not enough against Bird (28.3 ppg, 8.0 apg, 8.0 rpg) and the Celtics.

However, Michael Jordan made his presence felt in Game 2 of the series, where he posted 63 points and set an NBA postseason scoring record.

A year later, the two teams met again and Boston swept Chicago again, even though Jordan had finished the regular season as a scoring champion with an average of 37.1 ppg.

In the series, he averaged 35.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 6.0 apg, 2.3 bpg and 2.0 spg, but the Celtics won all three games. In both years, Boston was the No.1 seed in the East, while Chicago was No.8.

Since then, the Bulls started to emerge as a contender in the East and went on to win six championships in the 90s (1991-1993, 1996-1998), with Michael Jordan claiming six Finals MVP awards as well.

During his career, Jordan played the Celtics 56 times and averaged 30.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg and 5.2 apg.