“F****d me up man”: LA radio host recalls heartbreaking moment when he learned of Kobe Bryant's death

Kobe Bryant’s untimely death shattered the hearts of millions across the world. The Black Mamba was the perfect embodiment of the pursuit of perfection and his tragic death created a void in the heart of Los Angeles.

In his recent appearance on the “All the Smoke” podcast, LA radio host Kurt Alexander, better known as Big Boy, recalled the moment he learned about Bryant’s death. The radio host said that he learned about Bryant’s death when he was with his wife in his car and his daughter called about the news.

Big Boy has been the radio host in LA since 1997 and just like every Lakers fan, he has lived and experienced Kobe-filled memories in the city. Big Boy had seen Bryant develop from a young player to a retired Laker legend and when Bryant tragically died, it hit him hard.

[5:30]“I had Kobe his whole basketball career. We seen the wins, the L's, the Championships you know the wife, the kids just the everything…I remember the way that I heard about Kobe passing is what really kind of like fucked me up man.”

Big Boy also added that as a father he keeps thinking about what might have gone through Bryant’s head and his feelings with his daughter on the plane. Just like every LA person, Bryant’s death also greatly impacted Big Boy.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, in Calabasas, California. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. Bryant’s legacy is still being carried on by his family, the Lakers and millions of his fans across the world.

Shaquille O'Neal opens up about Kobe Bryant's death

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant have established themselves among some of the greatest duos in NBA history. However, it was not just them winning three championships together that made headlines about their time in Los Angeles. Kobe and Shaq also made headlines for their locker room feud, which dominated Lakers news for a long time.

Bryant wasn’t a player to back down from opponents or any of his teammates and neither was Shaq. It was the clash of two alphas, that if made their co-existence difficult, it also made them better on the field.

However, there was no love lost between the two legends. The Lakers legend said that when he heard about Kobe’s death, he started crying and the incident still haunts him. Though Kobe and Shaq made up after their retirement, Shaq revealed that he still has regrets about not calling Bryant.

"I'll never get to see Kobe again, in real life, forever," Shaq said. "I just should have called. He should have called. We both should have called. Call your mom. Call your brother. Call the homeboy you used to party with in college. Forever is a long time."

Bryant’s untimely death came as shocking news for his fans across the world. Despite his death, Kobe still lives in the hearts of millions through the stories that are told every day and through the players whom Bryant inspired. Moreover, the Lakers have decided to put Bryant’s statue outside the Crypto.com arena.