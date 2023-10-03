"F**k that beam": JaVale McGee admits hate for Kings' notorious 'Beam' prior to offseason move

JaVale McGee will play for the Sacramento Kings this season and provide them length off the bench. McGree also admitted that he didn't like the Kings' viral "beam" when he played against them last season when he was with the Dallas Mavericks.

On Monday's media day, McGee was asked about his perspective on the "beam" as an opponent.

"As an outsider, I hated it," McGee said. "I remember last year I was with Dallas and I did the huddle right before the game. The last thing I would say, I believe we played y'all back-to-back, and the last thing I would say, excuse my language, 'Last, but not least, f**k that beam.' We don't want them to light it because if they light it, that means you won."

JaVale McGee did clarify that he loves the beam, now that he plays for the Sacramento Kings.

"Being on the opposite side of actually lighting the beam, you know that's exactly what I'm saying. It's like, 'Let's light that motherf***ing beam,'" McGee said.

The Kings' "beam" was one of the best things that happened in Sacramento last season.

It was a turning point for the long-suffering franchise, as they finally ended their playoff drought. They finished third in the Western Conference last season and faced the Golden State Warriors in the first round.

However, the Warriors showed why they were the defending champions. They got the upset win in Game 7 in Sacramento to prevent the "beam" from being turned on. It was still a positive result, and the Kings' success will likely continue this upcoming season.

JaVale McGee is on the 9th team of his career

JaVale McGee during his time with the Phoenix Suns (Photo: NBA.com)

JaVale McGee has been on a journey for the most part of his NBA career. The 35-year-old big man is entering his 16th season in the league but remains a serviceable backup big man. He signed with the Sacramento Kings in the offseason, which will be the ninth team of his career.

McGee was the No. 18 pick of the Washington Wizards in 2008. He was with the Wizards until 2012 when he got traded to the Denver Nuggets. He played in Denver for three seasons before he was dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers midway through the 2014-15 season.

The Nevada product lasted just six games in Philly before he got waived. Some even thought that his career was over at that point, but he proved that that's not the case.

McGee repaired his image with the Dallas Maverics in 2016 and was signed by the Golden State Warriors that summer.

McGee won two NBA championships with the Warriors and was a key role player. He also played for the LA Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Nuggets again and Mavericks again before ending up in Sacramento.

