"F**king ball don’t lie": PJ Tucker was ecstatic as Giannis Antetokounmpo misses free throw

P.J. Tucker didn't hold back as Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a free throw in their season opener at the Fiserv Forum early in the second quarter on Thursday. The Greek Freak isn't the best shooter at the charity stripe, which makes the missed shot funnier.

"F**king ball don’t lie," Tucker said.

The Philadelphia 76ers played without James Harden, hopeful to get a win in their first game, against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Milwaukee, on the other hand, is looking to play their new Big 3.

The two former teammates won a title together in 2021. Since Tucker departed the Bucks, the team hasn't won another title. Last season, Milwaukee finished atop the Eastern Conference, but Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat had a mission last season and eliminated Milwaukee in the first round.

As for Tucker, he and the Sixers made it to the second round. But the usual struggles of Joel Embiid and the team failing to overcome the challenges in the second round took over.

Tucker and Antetokounmpo are both keys to their teams redeeming themselves from the disappointing playoff runs.

Defending Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't easy, according to P.J. Tucker

P.J. Tucker is one of the few players who has had the chance to play with and against Giannis Antetokounmpo. By the looks of it, playing with him benefited him more than being against the Greek Freak.

In 2022, the Sixers forward talked about what it's like to defend Giannis.

"Giannis is Giannis," Tucker said, shaking his head. "He’s gonna come in and play harder than anybody, he’s gonna attack the entire game. I’m sure with Khris (Middleton) being out, he’s gonna take even more, so we gotta be ready for it. Guys have gotta be ready for coverage once we go over that, review it, and figure out what we’re gonna do offensively. It’s gonna be a task."

It's obviously not easy defending a 6-foot-11 forward who can dribble like a guard and has insane athleticism and the strength of someone like Shaquille O'Neal.

Antetokounmpo has developed into one of the league's best players, showing dominance on both ends of the floor. It appears as if he doesn't have many flaws in his game. His free-throw shooting, however, is his kryptonite.

