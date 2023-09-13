Fact check: Did Draymond Green release a diss track on Jordan Poole? Viral rumors explored

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole had a practice altercation inside the Golden State Warriors' training facility in October. The video of them going at each other was leaked, but both stayed teammates for the 2022-23 season.

Poole, who signed a contract extension in October, was traded to the Washington Wizards in July, and basketball fans still look back on his fight with Draymond Green and see it as the main reason why the two had to be split.

In a social media post of the parody account Buttcrack Sports, Green was said to released a diss track on Poole. Below are the lyrics from the rap music.

"Got yo a** traded to another team. Lil' b**** just a Steph Curry wannabe. 100 million check four years they call me Money Green. Jordan you a kiddie pool b**** I'm the f***** sea. F***** on LeBron lil' b**** you wish you could. They gonna call me Ja. Hit you like I'm from the hood.

"Crossed up Austin Reaves but couldn't dodge my right hook. Got you on the ground lucky didn't use my right foot. Have fun in Washington s***** with Kuz. I'm the third splash bro way I'm sippin on juice. When this donkey kick his a*** Poole be lookin' like a fool. Adam Silver on my line cause this--- on the loose.

"Gold + blue but got that purple in my system. KD dipped up outta here ain't nobody done missed him. Find my **s deep they doin' damage like my fist does. They sayin' point god for the dubs I'm like which one."

Basically, the voice on the track released by Buttcrack Sports is not from Draymond Green and is some sort of AI-generated music.

Draymond Green regrets hitting Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors signed Draymond Green to a four-year, $100 million contract and with him staying and Jordan Poole going, the media can't fathom the fact that their practice incident is forgotten.

For Draymond Green, he said his fight with Jordan Poole is water under the bridge and he regrets triggering the incident.

"It doesn't change what happened. It doesn't change that I was at fault. But I'm a human being, and human beings do wrong," Green said in an interview with ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

"But how do you stand when it goes wrong, when things ain't on your side? When everybody's against you, when the world is saying, 'Oh, man, now all of a sudden you're not worth the money you make.' Or, 'You're the cancer, and you're the problem' four championships later."

Through the mix of trading Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards, the Golden State Warriors landed veteran point guard Chris Paul who will be joining Draymond Green in the upcoming season.