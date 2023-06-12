Fact Check: Did Moriah Mills actually send 54,375 messages to Zion Williamson?

The Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills controversy continues to bubble away on social media. However, that hasn't stopped NBA fans from poking fun at the situation, especially as Mills continues to push the issue on Twitter.

As such, it should come as no surprise that a Parody Twitter account called 'Buttcrack Sports' has taken things to a new level. They claimed that Moriah Mills has sent Williamson over 54,735 messages in the last three days. The account continued to note how the communication is now 'more one-sided than North America and Extraterrestrials.'

Buttcrack Sports @ButtCrackSports Moriah Mills has 54,735 messages addressed to “Zion” in the past 3 days.



It is now the highest one-sided communication relationship in human history without a response, surpassing North America and extraterrestrials.

It's worth noting that the post is nothing more than conjecture, and there's no evidence to substantiate the claim - which of course, should be expected, given the parody nature of the account.

However, that didn't stop the tweet from being viewed over four million times, leading to some rather humorous responses.

Hyperbolic as this may be, it's clear that Moriah Mills is not letting go of this controversy any time soon. She continues to share details of her reported relationship with the New Orleans Pelicans star.

Moriah Mills says she was in a relationship with Zion Williamson

The controversy between Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills began after the Pelicans star announced that he was expecting a baby girl with his girlfriend Ahkeema. Shortly after the announcement on social media, Mills shared details of her relationship with Williamson.

In a now-deleted tweet, Mills displayed messages between herself and the oft-injured star, with one of them discussing Mills potentially moving to New Orleans.

"When you move, how much do you expect me to pay you a month, but I'm super excited," the screenshot read.

A second tweet was released shortly after, which said that Moriah Mills was with Zion Williamson the week before he announced that he was expecting a baby.

"I was with you last week in New Orleans, and you couldn’t tell me you had a random thot pregnant after all I’ve done for you @Zionwilliamson," Mills tweeted.

Since then, Moriah Mills has been a constant topic of conversation on social media, but it appears as though she has decided to remove her account from Twitter.

In the days following her initial revelation, Mills tweeted that she was done with Twitter following the backlash she received, and it appears that she has stayed true to her word.

"I’m ready to be deleted off this earth @Zionwilliamson. I don’t feel safe people threatening me thanks to you I can’t do this anymore f--- yalll!" Mills tweeted.

Hopefully, the controversy can begin to blow over, and Zion Williamson can turn his attention toward preparing for the impending birth of his daughter.

