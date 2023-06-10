Moriah Mills releases Zion Williamson's text on her Twitter: Photos, messages and more

Zion Williamson's text messages to adult star Moriah Mills have gone viral. Mills has exposed the New Orleans Pelicans superstar after he announced that he was expecting a baby with another woman.

It appears that Zion and Moriah were in a relationship, or at least she claims so. However, she was disappointed with the news of Williamson having another woman, which is why she's decided to post a lot of text messages from him on her Twitter profile.

The adult star recently removed all the tweets that contained Zion Williamson's text messages. However, she took them down too late. Many users took screenshots of her tweets and shared them all over Twitter and other platforms.

Zion Williamson's text messages have caused a lot of controversy

The relationship between Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills seems to have been a strange one. However, it's not the first time that a high-profile NBA player has been involved with an adult film star.

The tweets Mills posted on her Twitter accounts have caused a lot of controversy. Zion Williamson's text messages show that he wanted her to retire from her current profession and be with him.

In other messages, the New Orleans Pelicans star asked Mills to get a special hairstyle for him.

Zion Williamson's text messages were saved by many Twitter users

Other texts show that the 22-year-old forward wanted Moriah Mills to bring over some white girls to join them. The adult star claimed that she didn't want to share Williamson, which is why she rejected his request.

She even called her ex-boyfriend a sex addict.

Moriah claims that she rejected Zion's request to bring over other girls

Here is what the adult film star said regarding these text messages from Zion Williamson.

Mills was upset with Zion since he asked her for other girls

Besides Zion Williamson's text messages, Mills has also shared several snaps he sent her. She claims that he offered to fly her and that he wanted to talk about her moving.

Williamson has also contacted Mills on Spanchat

Mills tweeted about the New Orleans Pelicans star a lot over the past few days. However, she recently deleted all these tweets, and her last tweet is from June 5. She did, however, retweet Williamson's tweet from 2016 in which he said that he was going to shock the world.

Williamson and his girlfriend revealed they were expecting a baby on Tuesday. However, this news was overshadowed by Moriah Mills' claims.

