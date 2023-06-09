"Moriah mills in shambles" - Zion Williamson's PR team gets trashed on Twitter by NBA fans for donating $250000 in charity 

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been in the news for his off-the-court actions, but now is trying to do some good. News recently came out that the former No. 1 pick is donating $250,000 to kids who need new school uniforms.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



(Via Zion Williamson donated $250,000 to help with uniform costs for children who have to attend new schools(Via @_Andrew_Lopez Zion Williamson donated $250,000 to help with uniform costs for children who have to attend new schools 🔥(Via @_Andrew_Lopez) https://t.co/4uTvCH2dUI

While Zion Williamson should be appluaded for what he's doing to help out these children, NBA Twitter had other plans. They quickly starting chiming in with jokes as the All-Star forward is tied up in a scandal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🅿️nuts @tnuts_ @TheNBACentral @_Andrew_Lopez His PR team told him to get to work @TheNBACentral @_Andrew_Lopez His PR team told him to get to work 😂😂

KING @Dreadsv2 nah brother. @TheNBACentral He tryna “good deed” himself out the situationnah brother. @TheNBACentral He tryna “good deed” himself out the situation 😂nah brother.

Despite the fact that fans are having fun at his expense, Williamson should be applauded for what he's doing. The young star is attempting to use his NBA platform to help the less fortunate. What he did for these children and families is sure to go a long way.

Why is Zion Williamson trying to repair his image?

Most of the comments made by fans have been centered around Zion Williamson's PR team trying to repair his image. This is due to the fact that the New Orleans Pelicans forward is in headlines for an alleged love triangle.

The entire ordeal began earlier this week when Zion announced that he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child. Not long after this news went viral, an adult film star came out and said that she was also in a relationship with the NBA star.

What was supposed to be a special moment for Zion quickly turned into a disaster. He has already caught enough heat from media after missing extended time the past few seasons. Now, his image away from basketball has taken a major hit.

Based on how much attention this is getting, Zion is not going to escape this story anytime soon. No matter what the intentions were for this big donation, his character is still going to be in question going forward.

As most players around the league have found out, NBA Twitter loves to poke fun at off-the-court scandals like this. Knowing this, Zion should be preparing himself for a barrage of posts from fans in the coming days and weeks.

Poll : 0 votes