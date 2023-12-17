Fact Check: Did Zion Williamson really comment ‘I like chocolate’ on Kendall Jenner’s post? Viral tweet claim debunked

Zion Williamson as good as he is on the basketball court has also some issues surrounding him outside of it. On the other hand, Kendall Jenner, as famous as she is on television, has been known to have relationships with multiple NBA players.

In a viral post on the social media platform X, there was an account named @knicks_tape99 that spread a conversation between Zion Williamson and Kendall Jenner.

The exchange featured Jenner posting a chocolate bar emoji. The two-time NBA All-Star replied saying 'I like chocolate'. Jenner acknowledged Williamson's reply by replying to four chocolate bar emojis indicating that something is going on between them.

This exchange between the high-profile personalities is deemed false as there is no such exchange on Jenner's social media platform. This is just satirical humor on what if Jenner and Williamson indeed had something going on between them and people would react to it.

As of today, Jenner is technically single but has been linked to musical artist Bad Bunny. Meanwhile, Williamson has a girlfriend named Akheema and the couple is already expecting a baby.

Rajon Rondo believes Zion Williamson needs a mentor in the New Orleans Pelicans roster

Entering the NBA, there were high expectations for Zion Williamson as the Duke forward shows shades that he can be the next Charles Barkley or Larry Johnson. However, injuries hampered his career as well as off-court issues.

In his fifth season in the NBA, Williamson has averaged 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game. The Pelicans currently own winning record of 15-11 as of this writing but the former Duke Blue Devil's numbers have dipped.

Former Boston Celtic champion and New Orleans Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo feels that Williamson has more to unlock to put him up to superstar-level status. In doing so, Rondo believes that he needs someone like Kevin Garnett who would challenge him every practice to be better just like he had to start his career.

“I don’t know if anybody has ever done that with [Zion Williamson], as far as breaking his game down and challenging him… He hasn’t had that type of player in [the New Orleans Pelicans] locker room for him," said Rondo in Showtime Basketball.

As of today, the veteran leadership of the New Orleans Pelicans is coming from CJ McCollum but he has been in and out of the roster for various reasons.

WATCH: Rajon Rondo talks about Zion Williamson at the 17:52 mark