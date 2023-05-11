Fact Check: Is producer of 'The Last Dance' making documentary on LeBron James?

LeBron James could be in the latter years of his career as he plays out his 20th seaosn in the league this season. With that said, there have been rumors that the producer of Netflix's "The Last Dance," the documentary about the final season of Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls, have been around James as of late.

John Ireland didn't confirm anything regarding a potential documentary for LeBron that's currently under the works. However, he did confirm that Andy Thompson, the man behind The Last Dance has been with James and the LA Lakers has been stockpiling content regarding James.

"I hope I’m not talking out of school here, Andy Thompson, the guy who shot The Last Dance, Mychal Thompson’s younger brother, who has worked for the NBA for 30 years, has spent a ton of time with us this year. So if LeBron ever wanted to go down this road, I think Andy is stockpiling that just so he has it and has the opportunity to tell the story," Ireland said.

If we [Lakers] go on a magical run to the title, Andy, who was the driving force behind The Last Dance, most of the stuff you saw in those 10 episodes was shot by Andy Thompson," the Lakers reporter said. "And Andy’s a smart guy, he’s already working on, potentially, a story about the end of LeBron’s run like he had one for the end of Jordan’s run.

Ireland also added that Thompson followed Bryant during his final two seasons in the NBA. Together with a camera crew, they were able to document The Black Mamba during his last moments in the league. Unfortunately, there's no assurance if the footage will be used for future use.

LeBron James and the Lakers should take advantage of playing in front of their fans

LeBron James and the Lakers tried their best to close out the series last night but was surprised with the stellar efforts of the Warriors. They were too surprised that they even let Draymond Green score 20 points, which is a rare scoring outburst from the former Defensive Player of the Year winner.

James has a chance to finish the series in their homecourt in Game 6. Given how he's played in recent games, it's obvious that he's out of energy. Luckily for him, there have been players who were willing to step up to the challenge to keep their season alive.

Los Angeles should take advantage of their height and capitalize on the energy they'll be getting from their fans.

