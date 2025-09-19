Falcons fire brutal shot at Patrick Beverley as incendiary beef with Trae Young turns ugly

The online feud between former NBA player Patrick Beverley and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young remains a hot topic on social media. Beverley and Young have been trading shots for roughly a week without sign of abating. Now, the beef has spread outside the confines of basketball.The Atlanta Falcons jumped in on the heated back-and-forth with a tweet on Thursday on X:“*Will Smith Voice*“Keep my Trae Young out ya mouth.”Ice Trae is a fan favorite among Falcons fans. In 2022, he ushered in the NFL team’s season by sounding a horn in front of over 70,000 fans packed inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The fans gave the diminutive point guard a standing ovation while he welcomed Falcons supporters.As the tension increased between Young and Patrick Beverley, the Falcons’ social media group couldn’t help but take the NBA star’s side.A few days ago, Beverley questioned Trae Young’s limited playoff success and supposed lack of impact on winning. The former NBA journeyman added that his postseason resume puts him above Young’s accomplishments.“Ice Trae” responded by saying that Beverley only has one conference finals appearance despite playing with all-time greats like LeBron James. Young also questioned his opponent's impact on winning.Unsurprisingly, Beverley slammed Young again in his podcast on Thursday. “Mr. 94 Feet” named some of Young’s biggest accomplishments but called them “empty stats.”Patrick Beverley fires another shot at Trae YoungIn Thursday’s “Pat Bev Podcast,” Patrick Beverley continued ripping Trae Young. After Young mentioned some of his playoff success, Beverley replied:“You haven’t done anything, so until you’ve done something. Yes, you should be criticized. … You the fastest player to 12K points, and fastest to 4K assists. And you get scored on the most in the NBA. Empty stats.”Trae Young became the fastest player to reach 11,000 points and 4,000 assists, setting the record in December 2024. He surpassed the legendary Oscar Robertson in both statistical records.As impressive as those feats were, Patrick Beverley belittled them, continuing on his theme of calling out Young’s limited postseason success. Like “PatBev,” the farthest the Hawks point guard has reached in his career was the conference finals.Young did it in 2021 in one of the most memorable runs in the last five years. On the way to the Eastern Conference finals, he led the Hawks to an upset of the New York Knicks in the first round. He also carried the team to a classic seven-game series win over the top-ranked Philadelphia 76ers.