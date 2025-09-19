  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Trae Young
  • Falcons fire brutal shot at Patrick Beverley as incendiary beef with Trae Young turns ugly

Falcons fire brutal shot at Patrick Beverley as incendiary beef with Trae Young turns ugly

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 19, 2025 12:40 GMT
Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks - Source: Getty
Falcons fire brutal shot at Patrick Beverley [R] as incendiary beef with Trae Young turns ugly. [photo: Getty]

The online feud between former NBA player Patrick Beverley and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young remains a hot topic on social media. Beverley and Young have been trading shots for roughly a week without sign of abating. Now, the beef has spread outside the confines of basketball.

Ad

The Atlanta Falcons jumped in on the heated back-and-forth with a tweet on Thursday on X:

“*Will Smith Voice*
“Keep my Trae Young out ya mouth.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ice Trae is a fan favorite among Falcons fans. In 2022, he ushered in the NFL team’s season by sounding a horn in front of over 70,000 fans packed inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The fans gave the diminutive point guard a standing ovation while he welcomed Falcons supporters.

As the tension increased between Young and Patrick Beverley, the Falcons’ social media group couldn’t help but take the NBA star’s side.

Ad

A few days ago, Beverley questioned Trae Young’s limited playoff success and supposed lack of impact on winning. The former NBA journeyman added that his postseason resume puts him above Young’s accomplishments.

“Ice Trae” responded by saying that Beverley only has one conference finals appearance despite playing with all-time greats like LeBron James. Young also questioned his opponent's impact on winning.

Unsurprisingly, Beverley slammed Young again in his podcast on Thursday. “Mr. 94 Feet” named some of Young’s biggest accomplishments but called them “empty stats.”

Ad

Patrick Beverley fires another shot at Trae Young

In Thursday’s “Pat Bev Podcast,” Patrick Beverley continued ripping Trae Young. After Young mentioned some of his playoff success, Beverley replied:

“You haven’t done anything, so until you’ve done something. Yes, you should be criticized. … You the fastest player to 12K points, and fastest to 4K assists. And you get scored on the most in the NBA. Empty stats.”
Ad

Trae Young became the fastest player to reach 11,000 points and 4,000 assists, setting the record in December 2024. He surpassed the legendary Oscar Robertson in both statistical records.

As impressive as those feats were, Patrick Beverley belittled them, continuing on his theme of calling out Young’s limited postseason success. Like “PatBev,” the farthest the Hawks point guard has reached in his career was the conference finals.

Young did it in 2021 in one of the most memorable runs in the last five years. On the way to the Eastern Conference finals, he led the Hawks to an upset of the New York Knicks in the first round. He also carried the team to a classic seven-game series win over the top-ranked Philadelphia 76ers.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications