"Pray for Keegan Murray; Nothing is wrong with him, he just has to play for the Kings", "His back gonna be hurting after trying to carry this JV squad for 180+ games" - Fans leave no stone unturned to mock Sacramento Kings after they draft Keegan Murray with No. 4 pick

The Sacramento Kings made a huge move by drafting Keegan Murray at No.4. Although a lot of excitement surrounds the Iowa product heading to California, NBA fans couldn't help but react to the news from the NBA draft.

ESPN @espn Keegan Murray goes No. 4 to SACRAMENTO Keegan Murray goes No. 4 to SACRAMENTO 👑 https://t.co/UCGeXY5VBH

Leading Iowa to the NCAA Big Ten championship, Keegan Murray had a breakout campaign this year. Earning his spot among the top-five picks in this year's draft, Murray has shown massive upside.

The 6'8" forward was a surprise at the No.4 pick, considering his less than impressive freshman season. However, coming off an absolute dynamite sophomore year, the 21-year-old has all the right tools to contribute to a young Sacramento team.

Having been named the Big Ten MVP, fans had a lot to say on Twitter when they saw Murray being drafted at No. 4. Here are some of the best reactions:

Joseph @jhawk889 @espn Pray for Keegan Murray. Nothing is wrong with him, he just has to play for the Kings @espn Pray for Keegan Murray. Nothing is wrong with him, he just has to play for the Kings

2Legit2Quit ➐ @H00kah_Doncic @espn His back gonna be hurting after trying to carry this jv squad for 180+ games @espn His back gonna be hurting after trying to carry this jv squad for 180+ games

𝘋𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘰𝘯 @DaltonForMVP @espn prayers for him. wouldn’t wish getting drafted by sacramento on my worst enemy @espn prayers for him. wouldn’t wish getting drafted by sacramento on my worst enemy 🙏

Least Dedicated Wolves Fan @wolves2025chmps @BleacherReport @brhoops Kings need an intervention. Like all 29 teams GM's need to get together and help them out and put them on the right path. This is getting out of control @BleacherReport @brhoops Kings need an intervention. Like all 29 teams GM's need to get together and help them out and put them on the right path. This is getting out of control

Josh @jozhNBA Keegan Murray has a Kawhi Leonard personality Keegan Murray has a Kawhi Leonard personality

After a rather controversial incident with Jaden Ivey, the Kings made a valid decision to pick Murray. While several expected Ivey to be the obvious pick for Sacramento, Murray offers solid upside to the Kings.

With the ability to guard multiple positions and being a potent offensive force, the Iowa star could find himself cracking the rotation early on.

How does Keegan Murray fit with the Sacramento Kings?

Keegan Murray attempts to get past a defender

Keegan Murray had a stellar sophomore season with Iowa. He led the side to a win at the Big Ten tournament in Indiana. Also winning MVP accolades for the tournament, Murray emerges as the real deal.

The 21-year-old may find himself in a patch of trouble considering the franchise he's landed in. However, this situation could be a bit of an opportunity as well.

Playing alongside the likes of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, Murray also finds the Kings at the forefront of a rebuild. With new head coach Mike Brown at the helm, Sacramento are on the verge of major changes.

In this regard, Murray could be a valuable piece on the statistical front. Notching an average of 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game in his sophomore season, he also shot an impressive 55% from the field and near 40% from beyond the arc.

As a valuable two-way player, Murray makes the most of his time on the court. With the right skillset in place to function without the ball as well, his solid shot and selection is definitely an asset to Sacramento.

Kings on NBCS @NBCSKings

Keegan Murray says the Kings are getting a winner Keegan Murray says the Kings are getting a winner 🙌 https://t.co/uUW4O7WqjN

Should the Kings settle into a functional system, the 21-year-old could find himself in a position to succeed. However, given Sacramento's poor execution in the past, Murray could find himself in basketball purgatory just as easily.

