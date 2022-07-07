"Kenneth Lofton Jr Is torching Chet", "Dude weighs 140 pounds NBA 4's are gonna do the same thing to him" - Fans send in hilarious reactions to Chet Holmgren getting bullied by Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies put on a show against Chet Holmgren and the OKC Thunder. With Salt Lake City Summer League action turning heads everywhere, NBA fans couldn't help but react to Lofton's performance.

Lofton Jr. is a 6'7", 280 lbs forward coming out of Lousiana Tech. Although the 19-year old went undrafted, he was offered a two-way contract by the Grizzlies. He represented their G League affiliate team, the Memphis Hustle.

Several teams may have passed up on Lofton due to his size and lack of agility. However, the 19-year old displayed his value in this bout against the OKC Thunder and the no.2 overall pick.

Vastly undersized against the 7'1" Chet Holmgren, Kenneth Lofton Jr. put aside all the tricks. He just outmuscled the Thunder's big man in the paint.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Kenny Lofton Jr. is doing WORK on Chet Holmgren early Kenny Lofton Jr. is doing WORK on Chet Holmgren early 👀 https://t.co/vAszsD6Tmd

In an event that has taken several by surprise, fans couldn't help but send in some hilarious reactions to Chet Holmgren being bullied by Lofton Jr.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob perhaps we were a tad premature perhaps we were a tad premature https://t.co/JdIci4HxUm

‎ً @HardenFinalsMVP @WorldWideWob Embiid will put a CAREER HIGH on this boy @WorldWideWob Embiid will put a CAREER HIGH on this boy

Moisture Magic @iknowyouPHILLme @cryptowavo @WorldWideWob The fact he went undrafted is wild to me. Not even the last pick? I can think of a few teams that need a body like his… smh @cryptowavo @WorldWideWob The fact he went undrafted is wild to me. Not even the last pick? I can think of a few teams that need a body like his… smh

Strategies @voriskes @WorldWideWob If he can push him that ease can you imagine Joel or Greak Freak @WorldWideWob If he can push him that ease can you imagine Joel or Greak Freak

Devin Walker @Devin_Walker2 Them: “Chet Holmgren is gonna block 1284 shots in his 2nd game.”



Kenneth Lofton Jr: Them: “Chet Holmgren is gonna block 1284 shots in his 2nd game.” Kenneth Lofton Jr: https://t.co/BFBMLz6OHu

Pranay (ONLYHOOPS) @0nlyHoops Kenny Lofton was moving around Wemby like he was nothing too



He's just him, nothing to do with Chet Kenny Lofton was moving around Wemby like he was nothing tooHe's just him, nothing to do with Chet

Parker Fleming @PAKA_FLOCKA Me to Kenneth Lofton, after this masterclass Me to Kenneth Lofton, after this masterclass https://t.co/bdqlCClge0

Steve Jones Jr. @stevejones20 Kenneth Lofton Jr what on earth Kenneth Lofton Jr what on earth https://t.co/y0Du4AkIRT

Fastbreak Breakfast @fastbreakbreak KENNETH LOFTON JR IS TORCHING CHET KENNETH LOFTON JR IS TORCHING CHET https://t.co/Ww8ApLZoL1

Alex (Draft Film School) @DraftFilmSchool Anyone who was surprised by Kenneth Lofton Jr’s performance last night must not have seen him in the 2021 FIBA U19 tournament Anyone who was surprised by Kenneth Lofton Jr’s performance last night must not have seen him in the 2021 FIBA U19 tournament

Drawing several comparisons to Memphis Grizzlies legend Zach Randolph, Lofton really showed up in the Summer League. While displaying his raw strength and ability to finish at the rim, he also showed off a sweet stroke from beyond the arc.

Several fans were surprised to see a player like Lofton go undrafted. In this regard, the Grizzlies may have walked away with one of the biggest steals of this year's draft.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport @brhoops



(via

Ja had to dap up Kenneth Lofton Jr. after hitting this three on Chet 🤝(via @NBATV Ja had to dap up Kenneth Lofton Jr. after hitting this three on Chet 🤝🔥 @brhoops(via @NBATV)https://t.co/KLVpcfcCxv

Kenneth Lofton Jr. shows out against Chet Holmgren

Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Chet Holmgren battle for a rebound

Kenneth Lofton Jr.'s performance against the No. 2 pick was nothing short of a masterclass. Watching an undersized forward take on one of the most highly touted rookies was beyond satisfying for NBA fans.

The one-on-one battles between the two highlighted some obvious flaws and strengths for both players. Lofton displayed his comfort on the ball and his ability to back bigger defenders down with ease. This was followed by rather impressive agility up and down the court as he pushed the ball up with relative ease.

Lofton's flaws lie on the defensive end. Given the size disparity, the 19-year old struggled while guarding a nimble, but skilled 7'1" big man in Holmgren. He ended the game with five fouls on his hands.

This doesn't take away from the overall positives. Lofton has shown tremendous upside as he comes as a sleeper outside of the draft. With a newfound shot from beyond the arc, the forward could be an ideal fit for the Grizzlies team in their small ball rotations.

While also considering the sentimental appeal of comparing someone like Lofton to Zach Randolph, the Grizzlies could make good use of a player of his caliber.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far