"Feel the roarrrr light the beam"- NBA fans are stunned after the Kings take a 2-0 lead over Steph Curry and the Warriors

The Sacramento Kings defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-106 in Game 2 on Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series. After blowing a 14-point third-quarter lead, the Kings finished the game on a 21-13 fourth-quarter run to secure the eight-point victory. Sacramento going up 2-0 on the defending champs left many NBA fans stunned, while others celebrated the feel-good story. This comes as the Kings previously hadn’t made the playoffs since 2006 and haven't been up 2-0 in a playoff series since 2004.

First 2-0 series lead for the Kings in 19 years.

“FEEL THE ROARRRR LIGHT THE BEAM,” one fan said.

“KINGS TAKING OVER, LIGHT THE BEAM. Kings are ending the Warriors dynasty. Mike Brown got these young guys playing amazing, Coach of the Year. Kings are so fun to watch, they’re making the Warriors play at their tempo,” another said.

Meanwhile, others had fun at the expense of the Warriors, who appear to be on the last leg of their dynasty:

“LET’S ALL LAUGH AT THE WARRIORS AND STEPH CURRY’S GAME,” one fan said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Sacramento’s Game 2 win over Golden State:

Kings become the first team to take a 2-0 series lead over the Warriors in the Steph Curry era

Sacramento Kings star big man Domantas Sabonis

With their Game 2 win, the Sacramento Kings made history. They became the first team to take a 2-0 series lead over the Golden State Warriors in the Steph Curry era. Considering that Curry was drafted back in 2009, most would agree that this is a very big accomplishment.

The Kings were led by stars Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox on Monday. Sabonis finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, and four assists on 66.7% shooting. Meanwhile, Fox finished with 24 points, five rebounds, nine assists, and four steals on 43.5% shooting.

The Warriors were led by superstar point guard Steph Curry. Curry finished with a game-high 28 points, three rebounds, and six assists on 42.9% shooting.

The series will now head to Golden State. The Warriors finished 33-8 at home this season and are just 11-30 on the road. So perhaps the Warriors will be able to make a comeback in the series in front of their home fans.

Game 3 will take place on Thursday.

