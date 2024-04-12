"Fell out of Zion's pocket": NBA fans in splits after Kings fan throws chicken wing on the court amid loss

The Sacramento Kings fell short for the fifth time against the New Orleans Pelicans, led by Zion Williamson, with a final score of 135-123 on Thursday.

In the game's waning moments, with just 46 seconds remaining, the Pelicans held a commanding 11-point lead over the Kings. However, the momentum was abruptly interrupted when Williamson dashed towards the basket, only for the referee to halt the game swiftly.

The reason? An unexpected disruption occurred as a spectator in the audience vented their frustration by hurling a piece of chicken onto the court.

NBA fans took to 'X', formerly called Twitter, to poke fun at Williamson amid the late-game disturbance. One fan notably said:

"That definitely fell out of Zion's pocket"

The fan mocked Williamson in context to his weight complications, which have heavily impacted his conditioning and led to injuries.

Another fan ridiculed him by pointing out that the live broadcast zoomed in on the Pelicans' All-Star just as the wing was thrown onto the court.

@KapitanKeps went even further to mock him, saying that when the camera zoomed in, it seemed as if they expected Williamson to eat the thrown wing.

@brooklynbetta doubled down on mocking Williamson, saying the former Blue Devil got hungry.

"Zion got hungry"

@untaimboy777 highlighted how the fan only threw the wing at Williamson and nobody else.

"He threw it to Zion too"

@vince_mercado took the mockery further by saying the fan could've thrown the whole bucket, implying Williamson would need more than a wing.

"Could’ve thrown the whole bucket"

Zion Williamson and New Orleans Pelicans sweep Sacramento Kings in season series

CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson combined for 62 points as the New Orleans Pelicans secured a decisive 135-123 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, extending their season sweep to five games against their opponents.

McCollum showcased his sharpshooting prowess, matching a season-best performance with nine successful 3-pointers on 12 attempts. Alongside his scoring contribution, McCollum also dished out seven assists, further bolstering the Pelicans' offensive effort.

This win significantly enhances New Orleans' position in the Western Conference, currently holding onto the sixth spot, which guarantees a playoff berth and potentially bypasses the play-in tournament.

The New Orleans Pelicans achieved a historic milestone on the road, boasting a franchise-best record of 27-14, which positions them alongside the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the NBA.

With this victory, the Pelicans now stand at 48-32 for the season, maintaining a slim one-game lead over the Phoenix Suns for the coveted sixth seed with just two games remaining.

Despite a commendable performance from De'Aaron Fox, who tallied 33 points and eight assists, the Sacramento Kings faced disappointment as they suffered their fourth loss in the last five games, diminishing their hopes of evading the play-in tournament.