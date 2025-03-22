Fever guard Sydney Colson hilariously reacts to Dwyane Wade roasting Carmelo Anthony over his statue

Dwyane Wade got the highest honor by the Miami Heat when the franchise unveiled his statue to honor his legacy. However, right after the statue was revealed, fans started buzzing that it looked nowhere close to the former NBA star.

Since September 2024, when the statue was revealed, the voice against the statue still remains a buzz on social media. Carmelo Anthony also poked fun at the artist on The Jimmy Kimmel Show.

Months later, in February last year, Wade and Carmelo Anthony, appeared in a commercial video, where Melo was waiting for the statue reveal, which turned out to be the size of a mini statue. However, this time, it was Wade poking fun at him for being honored with a very small statue.

The latest one to react to the hilarious commercial video was WNBA star Sydney Colson. In her X/Twitter post, she hilariously wrote that whoever decided to put the Miami Heat star in the video was "childish."

"Whoever put D Wade in that Melo statue reveal commercial is childish😂😂," Colson wrote.

Dwyane Wade played most of his career with the Miami Heat and built an endearing legacy, winning three titles.

Angel Reese and WNBA world react to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade photo dump from Unrivaled

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were two of the biggest faces present at Unrivaled. The Hollywood-NBA couple were in Miami and were later seen sitting courtside watching the Unrivaled basketball semifinal.

Rose BC won the inaugural season of the 3X3 basketball league. After their outing, Union posted a series of pictures on Instagram with her husband Dwyane Wade and other WNBA players.

Union captioned the post with a shoutout to Chelsea Gray, who was the star of the postseason.

Several WNBA stars dropped comments on the post, showing love for the couple.

New York Liberty star Natasha Cloud reacted with cross-finger and white heart emojis.

"Fav🤞🏾🤍," Cloud wrote

Acknowledging the special shoutout from Union, Chelsea Gray also commented on the post. Gray Rose teammate Angel Reese wrote.

"Appreciate you! 😊," she wrote.

"Queen! 😍, Angel Reese wrote.

WNBA legend Lisa Lesley, who was one of the big names calling the Unrivaled also appreciated Dwyane Wade.

"Thanks for always supporting us from day 1 Gab❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote Leslie.

Comments on the post

Wade and Union were two of the biggest faces cheering for Chelsea Gray. The pictures were taken during the Unrivaled semifinal.

