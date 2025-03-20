"Playdate loading" - Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union-Wade reacts to her encounter with Taylor Rooks at marquee event

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attended the Rose BC and the Laces BC semifinal on Sunday, March 16. While the power couple sat courtside to witness arguably the best game of the season, Union and Turner Sports reporter Taylor Rooks also shared some candid moments.

After wrapping up her reporting duties for Unrivaled, Rooks posted a series of stills on her social media. The snaps captured some of the best moments from her three-month-long work in Miami, covering the inaugural season of the new 3X3 basketball league and some of the biggest faces in the WNBA.

Later, Gabrielle Union reposted snaps from Rooks' post featuring her beside the reporter. She also had a candid caption for the post.

"Playdate loading 💖," Union wrote.

[Credit: IG/@gabunion]

The wife of the Miami Heat star also reposted one of Rooks' IG stories on hers, which showed them sharing a big laugh on the sideline.

"Whats got the girls like thisssss??!?! 🤣🤣🤣," Union wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@gabunion]

Dwyane Wade reveals the time he felt "unattractive" in front of his wife

Dwyane Wade is one of the greatest in the history of basketball. With three NBA titles and an undying legacy in Miami with his statue, very few could ever touch the stature of his legacy in sports. However, it should not mean that he could not embarrass himself in other sports or, even worse, feel "unattractive" in front of his wife.

Last week, Dwyane Wade worked as a co-host of Today with Jenna & Friends with Jenna Bush Hager. During the show, the Miami Heat legend shared a hilarious story about completely embarrassing himself in front of his wife.

Wade said that he went skiing with his wife and was falling everywhere, and he could not even stand properly. He then stated that when he saw the look on his wife's face, he had never felt least attractive in his life.

"When I tell you I could not stand up," Dwyane Wade told Hager. "I looked back at my wife one time when I was on the ground floor snow and the way she looked at me, it was the most unattractive I’ve ever felt."

"I feel like she [thought], ‘This is not for me. The way my wife looked at me, I was like, 'I don’t want to ever see her look at me like that again.'"

"I think I’m a great athlete. I’ve got this build. I try to walk with a little swagger," Wade added. "But at that moment, my knees were shaking. I was falling over. And she was looking at me with this disgrace in her face. 'You’re embarrassing me.'"

Dwyane Wade later quipped that he forgot that his wife was born in Nebraska and given she was "just on the slopes," Union was a "natural" in the sport.

