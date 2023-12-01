“Forever in these guys’ debt”: Steve Kerr gets honest about Golden State Warriors Big 3’s value to his career

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors celebrated 30/11/23. The date marks the jersey numbers of the franchise’s longtime Big 3 of Steph Curry (30), Klay Thompson (11) and Draymond Green (23). As part of the observance, Warriors coach Steve Kerr took the opportunity to express his immense gratitude for all three stars.

Since becoming Golden State’s coach in 2014, Kerr and the Warriors’ Big 3 have won four NBA titles together. In doing so, they transformed the team into one of the league’s premier franchises, both domestically and internationally.

Meanwhile, Kerr, who had no coaching experience before being hired by Golden State, is now widely regarded as one of the NBA’s top coaches. However, Kerr isn’t taking credit for the Warriors’ immense success. Instead, he attributes it to his good fortune being able to coach three elite players.

“I’m forever in these guys’ debt. Forever,” Kerr said.

“The good fortune of taking this job, my first job in the NBA as a coach, to get to coach these guys for a decade, I mean it doesn’t happen often. So, I’m just extremely fortunate, not just for the success, but for the relationships that we’ve built with all three of them. I love all three guys and it’s been an amazing decade.”

Steve Kerr says Golden State is not freefalling despite recent struggles

While the Warriors have experienced immense success during Steve Kerr’s tenure in Golden State, they have gotten off to a slow start this season. Entering Thursday, the Warriors sit just 11th in the Western Conference (8-10) and have lost eight of their last 10 games.

Given their recent struggles, many have wondered how much further the Warriors may fall in the standings. However, according to Kerr, the team isn’t freefalling, it just isn’t executing well enough in tight games.

“We're not in a freefall,” Kerr said.

“It's the early part of the season and we're losing a bunch of close games and we can see it on tape every game. Fouling and turnovers, I can only say it so many times. Those two things have to improve. When they do, we're gonna be really good.”

The Warriors are coming off a tough 124-123 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, which eliminated them from the NBA In-Season Tournament. Golden State blew a 24-point lead after failing to execute down the stretch.

The Warriors will look to bounce back at home against the LA Clippers (8-9) on Thursday.

