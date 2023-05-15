Former NBA MVP wants to become a billionaire 'sooner than later'

Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook wants to be the next billionaire athlete. Westbrook, who will enter free agency at the end of the season, has a current net worth of around $375 million.

The 34-year-old future Hall of Famer told Forbes his plan to become a billionaire. He has made a lot of investments over the years and surrounded himself with people that can help achieve his dream.

"I want to be a billionaire," Westbrook said. "Sooner than later."

Westbrook also explained why he's not discouraged by the fact that there have only been three athletes who became billionaires. These athletes are Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

"My mantra is 'Why not?' I live by that," Westbrook said. "It took 75 years for somebody to average a triple-double. Well, I did it four times."

According to the report by Forbes, Russell Westbrook was the 11th highest-paid athlete in the world last year. Westbrook narrowly missed the top 10, wherein there were four NBA stars — LeBron James (No. 2), Steph Curry (No. 5), Kevin Durant (No. 6) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 10).

Westbrook is joined by seven more NBA players in the top 30. They were James Harden (No. 12), Damian Lillard (No. 20), Klay Thompson (No. 22), Jimmy Butler (No. 26), Paul George (No. 28), Anthony Davis (No. 29) and Kawhi Leonard (No. 30).

It's a tough task for Westbrook to join the three comma club due to his lavish spending. Forbes noted that he recently spent $37 million for his new Los Angeles mansion. He also collects expensive luxury cars, as well as his propensity to spend a lot on his clothes and outfits.

Nevertheless, the soon-to-be-free agent remains focused on his goal. He has a streetwear brand called Honor The Gift, which had a 75% increase in sales last year. He's invested in food, drinks, muscle recovery and social media companies.

Westbrook also launched his own enterprise called Russell Westbrook Enterprise and has already started RW Digital, an advertising company, under the banner. He's next foray will be in auto parts manufacturing, as well as real estate.

"It's what I want to be," Westbrook said. "In the business realm, that is a pinnacle that people where I come from don't make it to."

Which NBA team will sign Russell Westbrook this summer?

Russell Westbrook of the LA Clippers

Russell Westbrook will enter free agency this summer. Westbrook split his time with the LA Lakers and LA Clippers this season. He was a clear NBA Sixth Man of the Year candidate with the Lakers, but played better as a starter for the Clippers.

There's no clear favorites to sign Westbrook, but there could be plenty of interest due to his play in the latter part of the season. Clippers forward Paul George wants the team to bring back the former MVP, while head coach Ty Lue also shared the same sentiment.

Here's the full audio of Paul George on Russell Westbrook, where he says "As I told L, it's the stuff that he does off the court, the stuff that he does in the locker room, that's just so valuable to a team."

The L is Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank



The L is Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank Here's the full audio of Paul George on Russell Westbrook, where he says "As I told L, it's the stuff that he does off the court, the stuff that he does in the locker room, that's just so valuable to a team."The L is Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank https://t.co/zPU2vOebx3

