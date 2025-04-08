Former NBA star brutally snubs Luka Doncic in favor of $179,299,750 star for playoff series: "This is easy for me"

Former NBA star Lou Williams explained picking OKC Thunder MVP bet Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over LA Lakers superstar Luka Doncic in a playoff series.

Ad

The former three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner, on Run It Back on Fan Duel TV, cited how SGA has been consistently solid on both ends of the court all season in leading the Thunder to the best record in the NBA. Williams said:

"We all know what Luka Doncic brings to the table, but when we talk about this year, SGA has been one of the two best players in the entire league right now. So, I don't think it's gonna change going into the playoffs. It's not gonna change what he has been able to accomplish on both ends of the court...

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Nikola Jokic is probably the only person I would even have a conversation about picking besides SGA going into a playoff series. This is easy for me."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who signed a five-year, $179,299,750 rookie maximum contract extension with the Thunder in 2021, has been installed as the prohibitive MVP winner for the season.

The former Kentucky star has been stellar in leading the Thunder (64-14), averaging 32. points, 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 block in 34 minute per game.

If the playoffs started today, OKC will have homecourt advantage throughout the postseason.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wants an NBA title more than an MVP in OKC this season

While he's aware of the MVP noise he has made this season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has made it clear that giving the OKC Thunder their first NBA title this season is far more important.

Ad

The 26-year-old three-time All-Star made it known in an interview with Fox Sports, underlining that anything but a championship will be a failure for him. He said:

"Championship or bust. If we don't win, it's a failure."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added that with or without an MVP award this season, how he looks at himself and his game won't change. He said:

"I've always felt like I was one of the top players in the league. Very confident in my game. Very confident in how hard I work. I think I go out there and show it on a nightly basis."

Ad

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Source: Getty

Gilgeous-Alexander is in his sixth year with the Thunder after spending his rookie season with the LA Clippers. With OKC, he has been solid, averaging 27.3 points, 5.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 379 games.

The last two seasons have been eventful for him and the Thunder, where they have been a fixture in the top echelon in the Western Conference after missing the playoffs in the previous three years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More