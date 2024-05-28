Former Rockets guard highlights LeBron James' athleticism to refute JJ Redick's 'watered down' take on Michael Jordan's era

Former NBA player Bonzi Wells talked about LeBron James' athleticism as a huge advantage last week when addressing JJ Redick's take on Michael Jordan's era from a few weeks ago. Wells doesn't agree with Redick's take that expansion weakened the NBA.

According to the former player, the players drafted onto the expansion teams were proven players. When comparing the competition faced by Jordan and James, the former Houston Rockets guard had an interesting take.

"That man right there was exceptional. Like, better than everybody," Wells said on "The Sheed and Tyler Show" podcast. "Like I said before, he has no advantage. He's not bigger. If you ever see Mike. Mike was skinny, 6-(foot)-6. ... He wasn't no bulky dude. He didn't have no physical advantages. It was skill.

"Bron's 6-9, 250. He's a freight train coming down."

Wells shared that both Jordan and Kobe Bryant had nothing but pure skill, which made them great stars. He doubled down on his take about the two greatest shooting guards of the game not having physical advantages like James.

On the "Big Pod with Shaq," Redick asked Shaquille O'Neal if the league's competition was "watered down" during the 1990s, when the Chicago Bulls won six titles, as there were six expansion teams.

The Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat debuted in the 1988-89 season. The Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves made their debuts the following season. Lastly, Canada had two teams, the Toronto Raptors and Vancouver Grizzlies, in 1995.

To watch Redick's take on the "watered down" competition during the 1990s, watch the video below.

Looking at LeBron James' competition in the NBA Finals

LeBron James has made 10 trips to the NBA Finals. Because of that, he's had a chance to play against some of the best players in the league. He faced 31 Hall of Fame players in those finals.

2007, San Antonio Spurs: Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker

2011, Dallas Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd

2012, OKC Thunder: Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook

2013, San Antonio Spurs: Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, Kawhi Leonard

2014, San Antonio Spurs: Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, Kawhi Leonard

2015, Golden State Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green

2016, Golden State Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green

2017, Golden State Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant

2018, Golden State Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant

2020, Miami Heat: Jimmy Butler

Other players haven't been inducted yet, like Curry, Durant and Leonard. They've had careers worthy of the Hall of Fame.

