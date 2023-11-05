Former Suns employee faces flak for claiming Knicks are 'engaged in a civil war': "Amin just talking out of his a**"

A former Phoenix Suns employee, Amin Elhassan, was roasted by NBA fans on Reddit after his claim that the New York Knicks (2-4) have been "engaged in a civil war." The former employee, who worked for the Suns between 2006 and 2012, said the "civil war" is between the playing style of the players on the Knicks' roster.

"I think the Knicks are a team that’s engaged in a ‘civil war,’ " Amin Elhassan said. "That war is between the guys who know how to play and the ones that don’t. On one side you got (Jalen) Brunson and the Villanova guys, you got (Quentin) Grimes, (Isaiah) Hartenstein, (Mitchell) Robinson.

"On the other hand of the ledger you got Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley … guys that are just playing ‘impulse basketball.’ You can get through a regular season on impulse basketball, you can’t get anywhere in the playoffs on impulse basketball."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Elhassan's post.

"Randle is in a war against basketball in general," a user responded.

Social media post

"I don’t know how you become a winning basketball team with Randle. His body language, his play style, everything about his game is gross. I’d hate having to watch him on my team," a user responded.

Social media post

"Amin is just talking out of his a** like always," a user wrote.

Social media post

"This type of nonsense is only possible when talking heads are forced to keep making up content about big market teams," a user wrote.

Social media post

"This has to be the most “talking out of my a**” post I’ve ever seen. Whoever said this clearly does not watch the Knicks," a user wrote.

Social media post

"This narrative is a little overblown. But Randle is awful and at this point he’s only hindering the knicks," a user wrote.

Social media post

"Anyone who believes this is actually brain dead. Amin has been talking out of his ass for half a decade now. It's Randle and then it's everyone else. That's not a civil war," a user wrote.

Social media post

"So we just posting fan fictions now," a user wrote.

Social media post

Phoenix Suns aim to snap 3-game losing skid amid Devin Booker, Bradley Beal's injury woes

After the 108-104 win over the Golden State Warriors on opening night, the Phoenix Suns have won only once over their last five games and now are on a three-game losing skid.

On Sunday, they take on the Detroit Pistons (2-4), facing their former coach Monty Williams.

Amid their losing skid, they are dealing with injuries to superstars Bradley Beal, who has missed all six games with back spasms, and Devin Booker, who has played twice due to a calf strain.

"I know how much these dudes want to play," Kevin Durant said via NBA.com. "They hate being on the sidelines. We don't want them to rush. We don't want them to feel like there's pressure for them to come back (immediately). We want them to be 100 percent healthy for the rest of the season.

"We've got to get used to it. That's how this league is. There's going to be guys in and out of the lineup. Everybody has to stay ready and be able to toggle between roles," Suns coach Frank Vogel said, via NBA.com

After Sunday's game against Detroit, the Phoenix Suns don't play again until Wednesday at the Chicago Bulls and hope they will have their superstars back healthy.