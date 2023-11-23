"#Free CP3 lol": Mikal Bridges comes to Chris Paul's defense after latest Scott Foster ejection 

The return of Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns was spoiled after the 12-time NBA All-Star got ejected by referee Scott Foster in the second quarter. With the ongoing beef between Paul and Foster, social media erupted with everyone giving their take on the bizarre call.

NBA Analysts, basketball fans and even basketball players had different reactions to CP3's ejection including former Suns player Mikal Bridges:

"#freeCP3 lol," captioned Bridges on X.

Chris Paul left the game after only 16 minutes of playing time with only six points and six assists to his name.

In a 14-game slate by the NBA a day before Thanksgiving, the Brooklyn Nets also had a tough defeat against the Atlanta Hawks in a high-scoring affair, 147-145. Mikal Bridges was coming off a huge night scoring 45 points along with 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Bridges' post, according to the timestamp, happened after their game with the Atlanta Hawks.

Golden State Warriors lose to the Phoenix Suns on Chris Paul' return to Arizona

The Golden State Warriors' woes continued after losing seven of their last eight games. The team now drops to a 7-9 record in a season that is turning out to be a disappointment.

In the win, Kevin Durant led the Suns against his former team with 32 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Devin Booker also had a good night, coming up with 25 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

On the other side, Klay Thompson led the Warriors in scoring with 23 points while shooting 6-of-10 beyond the 3-point line. Steph Curry struggled doing only 6-of-15 from the field to finish the game with 16 points and six assists.

The rivalry of Chris Paul and referee Scott Foster has been a significant subplot in today's basketball. Teams led by Paul lost 13 consecutive playoff games officiated by Foster until the Suns broke the streak in April.

The Foster-Paul beef took another chapter after Paul's frustration with Foster escalated, resulting in an ejection. The Suns telecast caught Paul allegedly calling Foster a derogatory term, that led to his dismissal and a technical foul for Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

The Warriors will next take on the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 24 at the Footprint Center. Draymond Green, who is serving a five-game suspension, is expected to return the following game when they face the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.