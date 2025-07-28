  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Tyrese Haliburton
  • "Future Mrs. What the hali" - Tyrese Haliburton's GF Jade Jones gushes over Pacers star's heartfelt proposal at Iowa in unforgettable moment

"Future Mrs. What the hali" - Tyrese Haliburton's GF Jade Jones gushes over Pacers star's heartfelt proposal at Iowa in unforgettable moment

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 28, 2025 21:16 GMT
2025 NBA Finals - Game Three - Source: Getty
Jade Jones gushed over Tyrese Haliburton's heartfelt engagement post [Picture Credit: Getty]

In June, Tyrese Haliburton had arguably the worst day of his life when he went down with an Achilles injury. Fast forward to Monday, the Indiana Pacers star had one of the greatest days of his life when he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Jade Jones.

Ad

Haliburton planned the surprise at a place where their love story started. The Pacers star proposed to Jones at Hilton Coliseum, the basketball arena of Iowa State University. Haliburton played for the Cyclones, and Jones was one of the team's cheerleaders.

In the pictures posted on Instagram, Haliburton was on his knees in front of surprised Jones, with the wedding ring in his hand. In the background, illuminated letters spelled out "WILL YOU MARRY ME." The couple also posed for a few loved-up pictures on the campus.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The place where our story started, and where our next chapter begins❤️💍," Haliburton captioned the post.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Jones posted a wholesome comment on the post.

"Future Mrs. What the Hali 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," Jones wrote.
Jade Jones&#039; comment
Jade Jones' comment

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones relationship timeline

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones are college sweethearts. The couple started dating in 2019. However, the couple had their first date in 2018.

Ad

One of Jones' friends confirmed their first date seven years ago in a congratulatory post on her Instagram story.

"Third wheeled one of their first dates back in 2018 and now I get to watch them get MARRIED!!! I love love," she wrote.
"Congrats to two of my favorite people."
[Credit: IG/@jadeeejones]
[Credit: IG/@jadeeejones]

In April, the couple celebrated their sixth anniversary. Jones posted a heartfelt message for the Pacers star on Instagram.

Ad
"6 whole years of loving you," she wrote. "Every single day you continue to amaze me!! You make this world shine so incredibly bright and I’m so lucky to spend life by your side. You are so special to me, our love is one in a million- My best friend forever & ever!! I love you 🫶🏼🥹."
Ad
Ad

Jones has been an unwavering supporter of Haliburton as he continues to rise to stardom. She has been a constant presence at the Pacers game, supporting Haliburton.

Since Haliburton suffered an Achilles injury, she has been on his side. She took him out to celebrate the 4th of July when he was in a wheelchair after the surgery.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Pacers Fan? Check out the latest Indiana Pacers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications