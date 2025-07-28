"Future Mrs. What the hali" - Tyrese Haliburton's GF Jade Jones gushes over Pacers star's heartfelt proposal at Iowa in unforgettable moment

In June, Tyrese Haliburton had arguably the worst day of his life when he went down with an Achilles injury. Fast forward to Monday, the Indiana Pacers star had one of the greatest days of his life when he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Jade Jones.Haliburton planned the surprise at a place where their love story started. The Pacers star proposed to Jones at Hilton Coliseum, the basketball arena of Iowa State University. Haliburton played for the Cyclones, and Jones was one of the team's cheerleaders.In the pictures posted on Instagram, Haliburton was on his knees in front of surprised Jones, with the wedding ring in his hand. In the background, illuminated letters spelled out &quot;WILL YOU MARRY ME.&quot; The couple also posed for a few loved-up pictures on the campus.&quot;The place where our story started, and where our next chapter begins❤️💍,&quot; Haliburton captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJones posted a wholesome comment on the post.&quot;Future Mrs. What the Hali 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭,&quot; Jones wrote.Jade Jones' commentTyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones relationship timelineTyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones are college sweethearts. The couple started dating in 2019. However, the couple had their first date in 2018.One of Jones' friends confirmed their first date seven years ago in a congratulatory post on her Instagram story.&quot;Third wheeled one of their first dates back in 2018 and now I get to watch them get MARRIED!!! I love love,&quot; she wrote.&quot;Congrats to two of my favorite people.&quot;[Credit: IG/@jadeeejones]In April, the couple celebrated their sixth anniversary. Jones posted a heartfelt message for the Pacers star on Instagram.&quot;6 whole years of loving you,&quot; she wrote. &quot;Every single day you continue to amaze me!! You make this world shine so incredibly bright and I’m so lucky to spend life by your side. You are so special to me, our love is one in a million- My best friend forever &amp; ever!! I love you 🫶🏼🥹.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJones has been an unwavering supporter of Haliburton as he continues to rise to stardom. She has been a constant presence at the Pacers game, supporting Haliburton.Since Haliburton suffered an Achilles injury, she has been on his side. She took him out to celebrate the 4th of July when he was in a wheelchair after the surgery.