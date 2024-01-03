Gary Payton II injury: Warriors' guard set to miss several games after hamstring injury

Gary Payton II, a key player for the Golden State Warriors, has injured his left hamstring and will be out for several weeks. This is bad news for the Warriors, who have already faced challenges this season without Payton’s contributions.

Shams Charania of The Athletic confirmed today that the Warriors' depth has taken a hit. As a result of his absence, the team's rookie, Brandin Podziemski, has been on the floor for most of Payton's absence.

Payton tripped and strained his ankle in their game against the Orlando Magic. He left the game and immediately went to the locker room.

Payton's defensive skills have been crucial for the team, but he has played only 16 games this season. He averages 5.4 points, three rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 16.3 minutes per game.

On top of that, the Warriors do not have their defensive leader, Draymond Green. The NBA suspended Green indefinitely after his series of reckless actions on the court, with the hit on Jusuf Nurkic's head as the final straw.

With Payton's injuries this season, the Warriors are 8-9. This shows his value on the floor, especially on the defensive end.

Warriors react to Gary Payton II's injury

The Warriors hoped to have Gary Payton II back on the court after a month-long absence due to a calf injury. They counted on Payton to play most of the remaining games this season.

However, after their game last night, Payton’s teammates learned that he had injured his left hamstring and would be out for several weeks.

NBA star Chris Paul commented on how Payton’s loss would impact the team’s future:

"It’s tough man. I gotta go down and check on G cause he’s such a big part of our team. People may not realize it but his energy is consistent."

Head coach Steve Kerr also felt bad about Payton's injury. Fortunately, he kept his composure despite the team's struggles and shared his positive mentality.

"I feel bad for him, more than anything," Kerr said. "He worked hard to get back to this point. He makes such a big impact for us, fingers crossed that he's not out for too long."

Golden State will face the defending champions, Denver Nuggets, tomorrow, which could give them time to assess the severity of Payton's injury.

