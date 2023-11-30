Gary Payton II injury: Warriors guard suffers setback after injuring himself against Sacramento Kings

It appears that the Golden State Warriors' string of bad luck continues as it has been announced that defensive specialist Gary Payton II will miss some time. This is a painful blow for a squad that might be without Chris Paul who is listed as day-to-day while also dealing with the loss of Draymond Green due to a suspension.

The injury that will keep Payton out of the lineup was sustained during the final group stage game of the In-Season Tournament between the Warriors and the Sacramento Kings.

He exited the game during the third period in what appears to be a non-contact injury wherein he was pursuing guard De'Aaron Fox. Payton limped off the court and would not return.

Shams Charania announced on X that the injury is a torn right calf and that a timeline for his possible return is yet to be determined.

The game against the Kings was important to the Warriors as winning by 12 points would have meant that they would advance to the next stage in the In-Season Tournament.

Unfortunately for them, not only did they lose by a single heartbreaking point 124-123, but they also lost an important part of their rotation. Had Payton remained in the game, he could have played a key role on the defensive end to help his team keep the Kings at bay.

Taking a look at Gary Payton II's importance to the Warriors

Gary Payton II played a key role in helping Golden State win against the Boston Celtics during the NBA Finals in 2022. He ended up signing a three-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers during the following off-season but was brought back to the Warriors via trade.

During the second year of his first stint with the Warriors, he established an identity as one of the league's best defensive stoppers. He played in 71 games and despite only scoring 7.1 points per game, he became an important member of their rotation.

This season, he has scored 5.9 points while averaging 17.3 minutes per contest. His contributions to the team do not always show up in the box score or on the highlight reels but his ability to lock down offensive players is what has earned him minutes.

Recently, he made a rare appearance in the league's highlights after blocking San Antonio Spurs' rookie Victor Wembanyama who stands at 7-foot-4 despite being only 6-foot-2.

The struggling Golden State Warriors who have an 8-10 record will certainly miss the effort and energy that Gary Payton II brings, especially on the defensive side.

