"A d**k-rider will never help u improve" - Former Most Improved Player winner gives a scathing indictment of Giannis Antetokounmpo's game

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has come under immense criticism for not developing his game. The two-time MVP is arguably the best player in the world, yet critics hound him for not improving facets of his game. Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas took to his Instagram account to write about the flaws in Antetokounmpo's game.

The former NBA player received backlash for his criticism of Antetokounmpo when interviewing LA Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy. He penned a post on Instagram to back up his comments about the Greek Freak.

"The rookie greek til now has just gotten "stronger on his rim runs and wiser" has he added any new skill to his game? has his 3% gotten better (nope) has his mid range gotten better (nope) has his freethrows % gotten better (nope) has his back to the basketball play gotten better (nope).

"He's gotten stronger, his ability to take bumps and finish has gotten better which helps his over all shooting % the same flaws he walked into the game with he still has now which is why i said he needs to learn the game more to understand how to improve his over all game.

"As of now he's the same animal and the SAME beast, just stronger and meaner. ... Let's switch greek to jordan. ... if jordan was greek would jordan still have these same flaws? jordan couldn't be stopped on his rim running BUT the development of his fadeaway became his signature so if the the answer is NOPE then my point is prove!

"Players don’t get better b/c their success tells them they don’t need to improve, we've all said this (if greek got a consistent jumper and 3 he would be unstoppable we're saying the same thing 9 years later but my take is wrong.

"!!HOW MUCH MORE SUCCESSFUL CAN U GET! #mambavoice MORE SUCCESSFUL.... Listen to a hater becuz a hater knows ur flaws, which means u have the blueprint to getting better a d-ckrider will never help u improve becuz all they will tell u is (ur great the way u are)," Arenas wrote.

While it is arguable that Gilbert Arenas means well, Antetokounmpo's game has come leaps and bounds since his rookie year. His shooting efficiency remains a concern, but he's arguably the best two-way player in the game.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo underappreciated?

Giannis Antetokounmpo warming up before a game

Arguably the best player in the world right now, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a mission for the last few seasons. He won the MVP award twice and the Defensive Player of the Year award. He's the only player other than Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon to win the MVP and DPOY in the same season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to the championship in 2021, validating his decision to stay with the franchise. This championship is Milwaukee's first since the 1970s. However, he continues to receive disrespect as his shooting splits aren't eye-catching.

Antetokounmpo's ability on the defensive end of the floor is also often overlooked. The Greek Freak can guard all five positions. Former players like Gilbert Arenas can point out his shooting splits, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the world.

