Giannis Antetokounmpo sports all-brown Nike ensemble with Concept's logo hoodie before New Year showdown against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo knows how to dress himself. Once upon a time, just a guy from Greece, Giannis transferred his game, his body and his fashion. A recent post from the Milwaukee Bucks’ IG account showed Giannis all dressed up before the game.

Giannis entered the Fiserv Forum Arena in a brown outfit. He was flaunting an all-brown Nike ensemble, wearing brown free-flowing pants and a brown overcoat.

He had matched his outfit with brown and white Nike sneakers. Moreover, Giannis had a black color Concept logo hoodie underneath his overcoat that matched perfectly with his outfit.

Giannis Antetokounmpo outfit

Giannis and Nike have an endorsement deal between them. So far, Giannis has his signature shoes that deal with the sneakers brand.

His signature shoe, the Nike Zoom Freak, has come to life in different versions. The latest to get added to the line was the Nike Zoom Freak 5.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has concerns over Bucks' loss against the Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have had a 15-game home winning streak before they faced the Indiana Pacers for their 16th straight. However, as dominant as the Bucks have been this season, they are yet to figure out their solution for the Pacers.

Indiana snapped the Bucks’ 15-game streak with a convincing 122-113 comeback win on Monday at Fiserv Forum. This was the Pacers’ fourth straight win and faced a 15-point deficit twice in the game and the latest came in the third quarter. However, they made a strong comeback on both occasions and sealed another road game.

Giannis scored a game-high 30 points. However, what was most impressive was his triple-double in the game. He had 30 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists for the Bucks. Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton both had 21 points. Additionally, Brooks, the DPOY contender for the 2023-24 season, had four blocks.

After the game, Giannis said that the Bucks could not get the stops in the game. He also said that his team needs to improve because they might see the Pacers in the postseason.

“We gotta figure it out," Antetokounmpo said. "You never know, we might see them in the playoffs. We’re going to see them again in two days. At the end of the day, this makes us better.”

He also added that the Bucks should sit together in the film room and figure out what the Pacers were doing better against them.