Gilbert Arena's ex Laura Govan shares son Alijah Arenas' special moment with Angel Reese post McDAAG

Alijah Arenas' mom, Laura Govan, shared a special moment between him and WNBA superstar Angel Reese on social media. Govan, the ex-wife of Gilbert Arenas, shared a TikTok to her Instagram story that captured her son linking up with Reese following the McDonald's All-American Game.

Alijah Arenas is an 18 year old guard who attends Chatsworth high school in Los Angeles. He's a five star recruit and a top 10 prospect in the 2025 class and in January, he committed to the University of Southern California.

After the game, Alijah met up with Angel Reese, and the two took some photos together in a TikTok from SportsCenter that Govan shared on her story Saturday.

Laura Govan's Instagram story - Source: @lauramgovan

Alijah Arenas scored 11 points to help the West beat the East 105-92 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 1. Alijah's performance answered questions for many doubters as his 11 points came in just over 13 minutes of action, proving he can produce against stiff competition.

Alijah Arenas recently became the 15th player in California state history to score 3,000 points in their high school career after playing in the CIF State Division II Championship game on March 15, where his team lost to Jesuit High School.

Gil Arenas shares the advice he gave to son Alijah Arenas at McDAAG

Former NBA player and podcaster Gilbert Arenas was in attendance for the 2025 McDonald's All-American game on April 1 to see his son contribute meaningful minutes to the West's 105-92 triumph over the East.

When Arenas returned to his show "Gil's Arena", he shared some of the words he offered to his son and his team before the game.

"It was crazy, just to see the same sorry kid that touched the basketball for the first time turn into someone who's top 24 in his class, in the country", Arenas recalled his reaction to seeing his son play.

Arenas confessed there was a degree of parental pride that came with seeing his son make good use of such an opportunity.

"I remember having a conversation with all of them and saying hey man listen this is just one step, this is just one door. This doesn't define your career", Arenas said. "When you get to the next level there's people who didn't make it that's going to be coming for y'all, right, so y'all gotta get better every single day, every single level, because it just doesn't stop here.

He aadded, "Enjoy it, have fun, but then get back to work".

As such, Gilbert also gave Alijah and Team West advice on how to stay present in the moment and prepare for the path that lies ahead.

