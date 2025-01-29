Gilbert Arenas ex Laura Govan drops 1-word reaction to La La Anthony's wisdom

Gilbert Arenas’ ex Laura Govan, and Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife, La La Anthony have a long-standing friendship. With their strong connection, it is natural that the two support each other and have paralleled their principles. On Tuesday, Govan showed her support for La La’s wisdom, agreeing with her as the former partner of Carmelo Anthony expressed her opinion on various things in her guesting at the Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast.

“Facts ❤️,” Govan commented in a clip of La La on Instagram.

Govan's IG story (Image via Instagram/@vsgent)

La La Anthony was talking about not being open to other people’s opinions, as she thinks that they do not know what someone is going through unless they are in the same situation.

“Everybody always know what to do until they are ones in the situation. Everybody could tell you ‘oh you do this or you do that’ and when they are in the situation, it’s a whole different ball game. So that’s why I’m not open to tons of opinions, to this and that, or what people are going to have to say,” Anthony said.

La La also remarked that everybody is busy dealing with all of their personal problems. She also emphasized the importance of having a balance between knowing oneself and being independent with their decisions.

La La Anthony and Laura Govan have children in the high school basketball circuit. Govan has four children with the former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, all of whom are currently trying to follow in the footsteps of their father on the basketball court.

Arenas’ children with Govan are women’s basketball stars Izela Arenas, Alijah, Hamiley, and Aloni.

On the other hand, La La Anthony has been an avid supporter of his son Kiyan Anthony — the number one recruit from New York — who has since committed to Syracuse, the same college that Carmelo Anthony led to the national championship as a freshman in 2003.

Laura Govan alleges Gilbert Arenas of manipulating her through their children

Laura Govan was with Gilbert Arenas from 2002 to 2014, enjoying an up-and-down relationship until they went their separate ways. Govan has since said that she hates Arenas and that he allegedly tries to manipulate her through their children.

“Because now he uses the children. Because now he knows how to manipulate it because he can’t directly bother me right so he knows how much I love my children but here’s the thing, he also knows is that I love my children more than I hate him so he attacks the motherhood side of it,” Govan said in an interview with Carlos King in The King podcast on October 2024.

“He’s done a lot. He’s the devil who’s busy at work and I fight it every day,” she added.

Despite their differences, the two remained in support of their children as they attempt to carve their own basketball careers at a young age.

