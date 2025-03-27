Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan drops 2 words on bonding with Karl Anthony Towns' GF Jordyn Woods at Knicks game

Laura Govan and her youngest daughter, Hamiley Arenas, were in attendance at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday to watch the tip-off between the New York Knicks and the LA Clippers. One of the highlights from their night was their meeting with Karl Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods.

Both Govan and her daughter have basketball running in their veins, and which place could possibly be better than the 'The Garden' to enjoy the action? Hamiley Arenas wore a brown denim ensemble with a white top, while Govan wore a knee-length boot over her tight leggings and a fur top.

After the game, Laura Govan made a series of posts from the outing. In one of her posts, Govan posted a picture with her daughter, herself and Woods in the frame.

"My Cuties ❤️❤️," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]

In her subsequent post, she posted a picture of Hamiley with a heart emoji in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]

Later, Jordyn Woods also reposted Laura Govan's post and reacted with a series of white heart emojis.

[Credit: IG/@jordynwoods]

However, the night ended in disappointment for Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks. The Clippers won the game 126-113 despite a game-high 34 points by Towns. From the Clippers' side, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard scored 29 and 27 points, respectively.

Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shouts out son Aloni Arenas' training video

Laura Govan has always been the biggest fan of all her four children. She barely misses the games of her children and, at times, she has taken flights to attend her children's games within a span of a few hours.

Govan recently flexed her youngest son, Aloni Arenas' training video. Last week, on March 21, Laura Govan posted a video of her son on her Instagram story with captions, giving the backstory of the training.

"This is like he's 50th down and back left/right @chillconroy got Them Working Working ... @dooz5live @aloniarenas," Govan wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]

In her following IG story post, she put out a video of Aloni Arenas as he was finishing his workout.

"Putting in that work!!! He's Done Done ...," the story was captioned as Govan tagged Arenas, Coach Conroy and his son.

[Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]

Govan has all her four children pursuing success in basketball. Her eldest daughter, Izela Arenas, played basketball at Louisville, and she entered transfer protocol earlier this week.

Her oldest son, Alijah Arenas, has committed to USC, and her other two children, Aloni and Hamiley, play high school basketball.

