Gilbert Arenas' girlfriend Melli Monaco drops 3-word reaction on his daughter Hamiley Arenas' clean euro layup

Gilbert Arenas' girlfriend, Melli Monaco, shared a three-word reaction to his daughter Hamiley's basketball skills. Arenas and Monaco got engaged in July after a year of dating. Hamiley is one of Arenas' four children with his ex, Laura Govan.

Hamiley plays for Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California. On Friday, Monaco shared an Instagram video showcasing Hamiley's performance.

"My boo EATIN," Monaco captioned the IG story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gilbert Arenas' girlfriend praises Hamiley Arenas on her IG story. (Credits: @mellimonaco/Instagram)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Arenas' daughter made multiple perfect drives in lanes and finished the play with layups. There was a play in which Hamiley successfully pulled off a clean euro layup, leaving the defender puzzled. She is also seen collecting rebounds and making free throws.

Trending

This isn't the first time Monaco has praised Hamiley Arenas. On Oct. 27, she shared a video of Hamiley playing basketball for Notre Dame High School.

"My boo cooking," Monaco captioned the IG story.

Monaco praises Hamiley on her IG story. (Credits: @mellimonaco/Instagram)

Gilbert Arenas' girlfriend Melli Monaco drops a three-word reaction to Alijah Arenas' poster dunk

Hamiley isn't the only one to receive praise from her father's girlfriend. On Thursday, Melli Monaco shared an Instagram story reacting to Gilbert Arenas' oldest son Alijah Arenas' poster dunk.

"Flying per usual."

Monaco praises Alijah Arenas on her IG story. (Credits: @mellimonaco/Instagram)

Monaco has been very supportive of her fiance's children. She frequently uploads pictures and videos of the former NBA star's children on Instagram.

Alijah has made up his mind to follow in his father's footsteps and become an NBA professional down the line. The Chatsworth High School (CA) guard is a top-four recruit in the class of 2026. Per ESPN, he has offers from some big colleges, including his father's alma mater, the Arizona Wildcats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback