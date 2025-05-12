"Gilbert Arenas never beating the allegations" - NBA fans react to Alijah Arenas signing with LeBron James' Klutch Sports agency

NBA fans reacted to Klutch Sports' latest update on social media regarding Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas. According to the Instagram post by Klutch Sports on Monday, Alijah signed with the agency founded by Rich Paul, who is a longtime friend of LeBron James and also represents him.

Gilbert Arenas is among the players who have picked LeBron James as the basketball GOAT over Michael Jordan. Some fans alleged that Arenas's praise for LeBron James on his show and elevating the Lakers star's GOAT status played a big part in his son signing with Klutch Sports.

"Gil never beating the allegations," the fan wrote.

"I guess Gilbert making LeBron narrative for 5-6 years has nothing to do with this? 😂 Bunch of meat riders self proclaimed king made himself a media company to glorify his all time great status to goat status 😂," a fan wrote in a comment on Instagram.

A fan made similar allegations against the former Golden State Warriors player, claiming Arenas praised James over Kobe Bryant because he was already with the agency.

"Makes sense 🔥."

"We knew!! Gilbert ass was with klutch sports this whole time that’s why he always d*** riding Bron and disrespecting Kobe," the fan wrote.

Some of the fans were excited about Alijah joining Klutch Sports.

"Only right 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

"Yesss 🔥🔥🔥!!!" another fan wrote.

Comments on the post

A fan said that the news was obvious, given that Arenas was singing LeBron James' song.

"We all knew this was coming, that’s why his Dad 🧢 for Bron daily! I bet they only get 1% due to Gill dying for LeBron daily 😂😂🤡."

Comments on the post

Gilbert Arenas sends a heartfelt message after son Alijah Arenas returns home from a coma

Gilbert Arenas had one of the scariest times of his life when his son Alijah Arenas was medically induced into a coma after a scary car crash. On April 24, Aijah, while driving a Tesla Cybertruck, lost control of the car and hit a tree in the San Fernando Valley.

Luckily, he was quickly transported to the hospital after two people helped him out of the car. Just a week after he was reported to have been put in a coma, Gilbert posted a video of Alijah returning home.

The video showed that the Arenas family had decorated the house with flowers and balloons. Notably, the family had also put LiAngelo Ball's "TWEAKER" song in play mode because it fit the occasion.

Five-star recruit Alijah Arenas is ranked among the top players in the country. Earlier this year, he announced his commitment to USC for his collegiate career.

