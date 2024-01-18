"Girls really haven’t had too many signature shoes": Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr.'s Puma extension drives awareness for WNBA signature lines

Reigning champion and Denver Nuggets star forward Michael Porter Jr. recently agreed to an extension with Puma. Porter Jr. first joined the famous shoe company in 2018 to become one of the first NBA players that joined Puma's basketball section and will now stay with the company long-term.

Michael Porter Jr. shared his excitement about staying with Puma and explained why he enjoys working with the company.

"Puma has been so flexible with me. I have a unique set of issues due to my injuries, and Puma has helped make sure I feel comfortable on the court. I might not get that with other brands," he said while speaking with Boardroom.

After signing his extension with Puma, Porter Jr. opened up about wearing Breanna Stewart's signature shoes and addressed the fact that WNBA players don't have many signature shoe deals:

"You have guys wearing women’s shoes, and it is usually the other way around. We want to bring more awareness to the WNBA and give those women the flowers they deserve. I think it is cool for me to represent that.

"I did my research and realized that girls really haven’t had too many signature shoes."

Michael Porter Jr. praises WNBA star Breanna Stewart: "She has done some amazing things"

Michael Porter Jr. has been wearing Breanna Stewart's signature shoes Puma Stewies 2s this season. Stewart, a two-time WNBA champion, Finals MVP and MVP, has been one of the few female players with a signature shoe deal and Porter Jr. had nothing but good words to say about her accomplishments.

"I always admired Stewie’s game since back at UConn. She has broken tons of records, she has done amazing things. She is always a hooper to me," he said in an interview with Boardroom.

"I think the way they designed her shoe is awesome. I saw a video that said she was the 10th woman to have a signature shoe."

Breanna Stewart signed a signature shoe deal with Puma in 2020. A year later, her first signature shoe was released. Stewart became the 12th WNBA player that got her own signature shoe deal.

Still, this should change soon, as more WNBA players are expected to get their own signature shoe deals.

For his part, Michael Porter Jr. is one of the few NBA players, like LaMelo Ball, RJ Barrett and Marcus Smart, who have signature shoe deals with Puma.

The young forward and the Nuggets aim to defend their title this season and currently are third in the West with 28 wins and 14 losses. Michael Porter Jr. has averages of 16.4 points and 7.1 rebounds so far, on 40.6% shooting from beyond the arc.

